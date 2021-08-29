Join Ladles of Love as it breaks World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans
- NPO Ladles of Love is attempting to break the world record for the 'longest line of food cans in the world
- The attempt will see 90 000 food cans placed alongside each other for a distance of 6,7 kilometres
- You can support the record breaking attempt by volunteering a slot at the event taking place at the V&A Waterfront
It's here! What will the 6,7 km line look like of Sunday?!! Our map is out. For those joining us you can now download the map from our website via our bio link! We are building the longest line of food cans in the world in #capetown @VandAWaterfront !! #GuinnessWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/Xg90dcEYGf— Ladles of Love (@LadlesofLove) August 27, 2021
Non-Profit Organisation Ladles of Love is set to break Guinness World Record on Sunday 29 August for the longest line of food cans in the world.
The record-breaking attempt will see up to 90,000 cans placed in a line stretching over 6.7 kilometres and will take place outdoors at the V&A Waterfront from 9am until 5pm.
Unpacking to build a 6,7 km line of 90 000 cans right here right now! @VandAWaterfront #guinnessworldrecord #CapeTown #nonprofits pic.twitter.com/hvjNIeyoqD— Ladles of Love (@LadlesofLove) August 29, 2021
Diliberto says the current world record stands at 44,966 cans, which is 3,28 kilometres.
He adds that there is no limit on the number of cans Ladles of Love will accept because they will be used to feed communities in need.
Bringing in home to the Mother City!!! #guinnessworldrecord #CapeTown @VandAWaterfront !!! Come help and support us. pic.twitter.com/JEBMj27QcU— Ladles of Love (@LadlesofLove) August 29, 2021
We've divided the route into 100 metres distances. You go online, book a timeslot to come put the cans down in that 100 metres.Danny Diliberto - Founder of Ladles of Love
We've put a pallet down 1350 cans per checkpoint, and when you arrive, all you have to do is put your 100 metres of cans downDanny Diliberto - Founder of Ladles of Love
Volunteers are invited to book a slot on Sunday to help build the world's longest line of food cans.
Supporters can also purchase cans of food online or buy tickets to walk the 6.7 km line.
Visit Webtickets or the Ladles of Love for more info.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : supplied to CapeTalk programming
