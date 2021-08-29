Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month
- In South Africa, the month of August is commemorated as Women's Month
- Transgender women and activists have fought to be recognised as women in society at large
For the month of August, the entire country has been encouraged to celebrate, recognise, advocate for and support women at home, in the workplace and in society at large.
But when we say 'women' who do we really mean?
Is there an issue regarding the visibility and inclusion of trans women in Women's Month?
In the Weekend Breakfast Talking Point conversation, Sara-Jayne King spoke to Lehlogonolo Machaba who made history earlier this year as the first openly transgender Miss SA Top 30 finalist, Yaya Mavundla trans activist and star of the 13-part reality series 'Becoming' and Tholang Motsumi reality star, motivational speaker and entrepreneur.
People in their minds are stuck to the past, in what they learnt at school, but also what they grew up around.Yaya Mavundla - Trans activist and star of the 13-part reality series 'Becoming'.
#LayersOfABlackTransWoman exhibition is now showing @VisitConHill's Women's Jail. Please go check out the show. Presented & curated by yours truly 🙋♀️— Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) August 26, 2021
📷: @TerraDick1 pic.twitter.com/p5ZyONZkjm
It's very sad that we need to look extremely feminine, because the moment you have masculine features, you're still considered as a boy.Lehlogonolo Machaba - First openly transgender Miss SA Top 30 finalist
I am proud to announce that I have OFFICIALLY made it to the #Top30 of #MissSA2021 thanks to all of you. This journey has been nothing but a great one and all of you have made this worthwhile. I am the first ever TRANSWOMAN to make it to top 30 and promise to advocate. pic.twitter.com/wehzid3wuK— IG: @Lehlogonolo.Machaba (@De_Lehlogonolo) July 6, 2021
Last month the Vice-Chancellor’s open lecture at UCT by renowned author and feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was boycotted amid a wave of criticism from the university’s SRC, which accused her of being transphobic.
It followed comments Adichie made during a BBC interview in 2017 when she said “trans women are trans women” in response to a question on whether she considers trans women as real women.
She received heavy criticism for her comments and subsequently apologised.
Cape Town-based transgender activist and doctor Anastacia Tomson recently spoke on “the dangers of sectional feminism in the context of trans women”.
Being a trans person is not a physical thing. It's about what you feel inside. It's an identity that begins inside. So the moment you want me to pass as an individual, it's an extremely sad.Lehlogonolo Machaba - First openly transgender Miss SA Top 30 finalist
Transgender❤️ pic.twitter.com/odAtdy4BXx— ❤️GirlOfNow🌺 (@Tholang_Motsumi) August 2, 2021
I came across difficulties when it came to dating. Men would come to me thinking that I was a woman, which I am, but they do not understand me being a transgender woman.Tholang Motsumi - Reality star, motivational speaker and entrepreneur
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90579587_transgender-concept.html?term=gender%2Bneutral&vti=m7yy1a87nrcm3i8ex5-1-3
