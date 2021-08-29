Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba





The memoir tells the story if Razina Theba's formative years growing up in Fordsburg

The stories are set in mainly in apartheid South Africa

She penned the memoir as a gift to her children to share anecdotes of her upbringing

Razina Theba is the author of A Home on Vorster Street

Razina Theba's memoir A Home on Vorster Street is everything a memoir should be - funny, poignant, nostalgic and honest - it's a memoir not just of people but of places and of politics too.

It takes the reader's hand and invites us warmly in through the doors of the tiny family flat on Vorster Street in Fordsburg where Theba spent her formative years.

As the book's blurb reads - In A Home on Vorster Street, Razina witnesses the ebb and flow of a tight-knit neighbourhood trying to survive the forces of apartheid and, ultimately, where she learns of the value of family love and the enduring comfort it provides.

As I get older, I'm noticing a very sharp contrast between my life now, my children's lives and how much they're missing out on. And I wanted to show them this is where we come from. This is why I am the way I am. Razina Theba - Author of 'A Home on Vorster Street'

Even though it's very much about a particular family, I would like to think it's quite relatable. Most people were raised sort of extended villages. Razina Theba - Author of 'A Home on Vorster Street'

I wanted to do it in a way, almost full-circle where we understand ourselves better. I think ultimately, in order to understand one's self, we need to go back into the past to understand what makes us who we are. Razina Theba - Author of 'A Home on Vorster Street'

