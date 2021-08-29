Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba
- The memoir tells the story if Razina Theba's formative years growing up in Fordsburg
- The stories are set in mainly in apartheid South Africa
- She penned the memoir as a gift to her children to share anecdotes of her upbringing
Razina Theba's memoir A Home on Vorster Street is everything a memoir should be - funny, poignant, nostalgic and honest - it's a memoir not just of people but of places and of politics too.
It takes the reader's hand and invites us warmly in through the doors of the tiny family flat on Vorster Street in Fordsburg where Theba spent her formative years.
As the book's blurb reads - In A Home on Vorster Street, Razina witnesses the ebb and flow of a tight-knit neighbourhood trying to survive the forces of apartheid and, ultimately, where she learns of the value of family love and the enduring comfort it provides.
As I get older, I'm noticing a very sharp contrast between my life now, my children's lives and how much they're missing out on. And I wanted to show them this is where we come from. This is why I am the way I am.Razina Theba - Author of 'A Home on Vorster Street'
Even though it's very much about a particular family, I would like to think it's quite relatable. Most people were raised sort of extended villages.Razina Theba - Author of 'A Home on Vorster Street'
I wanted to do it in a way, almost full-circle where we understand ourselves better. I think ultimately, in order to understand one's self, we need to go back into the past to understand what makes us who we are.Razina Theba - Author of 'A Home on Vorster Street'
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55420653_pile-of-books-on-wooden-table-education-and-reading-concept-toned-picture.html
More from Lifestyle
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi.Read More
Help local NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' break a potjiekos cooking world record
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' about his attempt to break the potjiekos cooking world record.Read More
Join Ladles of Love as it breaks World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans
Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto.Read More
Once bitten, twice shy: 'Bite club' helps Shark attack survivors overcome trauma
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dave Pearson, a shark attack survivor who connects other shark attack survivors from around the world.Read More
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'Read More
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you
Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'
Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.Read More