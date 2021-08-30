W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant





MEC Mbombo says far fewer health care workers have become infected or died in the third wave than the second wave because they have been vaccinated

© sudok1/123rf.com

On Thursday last week, the Western Cape Health MEC spoke at the province's digital briefing about the impact of vaccine hesitancy on health care workers. She stated that those who do not believe in the seriousness of Covid-19 should take a look at the situation in the hospitals.

Hospitalisations both private and public combined are at 3500 of which 691 are in high care or ICU.

MEC Mbombo speaks to Refilwe Moloto on Monday about her views.

While the third wave does appear to be more protracted, health worker Covid infections and deaths are not as high as in the second wave, she says.

She explains that in December some 53 health workers in the province died within one month compared to around 24 deaths in the middle of 2021 over a three-month period. Of those that died in this latest period, she says, most had not been vaccinated.

These fewer health care worker deaths are due to the vaccinations she insists.

The Delta variant is highly transmissible compared to the Beta which was in the second wave, yet we have got fewer staff infections. Western Cape Health Minister Nomafrench Mbombo

Over 70% of health care workers are now vaccinated.