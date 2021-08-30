Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Haiti Ambassador His Excellency Ambassador Jacques Junior Baril
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Junior Baril
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC

30 August 2021 9:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman

United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC.
  • During apartheid De Beer, a white Afrikaner, joined the ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe to fight a system he believed was unjust
  • De Beer believes that the ANC has lost the legacy of Nelson Mandela and eventually left the ANC
  • He explains that he is continuing his fight against injustice and has therefore formed the United Independent Movement and will be standing as a mayoral candidate in the City of Cape Town
https://www.facebook.com/neildebeerofficial

Neil De Beer is a former ANC member and MK Operative who has started his own political party, the United Independent Movement.

After being an ANC member for some 30 years, he resigned in November 2020.

He talks about his journey.

I'm that kind of person. If I find that something is unjust, or something is undignified, I stand up against it, since 1989 as a young Afrikaans person, and as a person who was born in Stellenbosch, I decided that it was an injustice that an apartheid system that can make people that are not of the same demographic, sub-human beings.

Neil De Beer - United Independent Movement

I decided to fight.

Neil De Beer - Founder and President - United Independent Movement

But, he believes that the ANC has lost the legacy of Nelson Mandela and eventually left the ANC.

Nelson Mandela died, and in my opinion, Nelson Mandela died twice. We lost him physically, and finally, the ANC that I joined and was a member of and a supporter of for so long for the rainbow nation theory finally killed Nelson Mandela's spirit as well.

Neil De Beer - Founder and President - United Independent Movement

When I found that spirit of 'we are diverse but we are one no longer in the halls of the ANC. I decided to do again what I did in 1989, and that is to get up, declare that there is again injustice, and then fight it.

Neil De Beer - Founder and President - United Independent Movement

He explains that he is continuing his fight against injustice and has therefore formed the United Independent Movement and will be standing as a mayoral candidate in the City of Cape Town

RELATED ARTICLES:

Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring

Brett Herron details his vision for Cape Town as Good Party's mayoral candidate




