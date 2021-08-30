Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC
- During apartheid De Beer, a white Afrikaner, joined the ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe to fight a system he believed was unjust
- De Beer believes that the ANC has lost the legacy of Nelson Mandela and eventually left the ANC
- He explains that he is continuing his fight against injustice and has therefore formed the United Independent Movement and will be standing as a mayoral candidate in the City of Cape Town
Neil De Beer is a former ANC member and MK Operative who has started his own political party, the United Independent Movement.
After being an ANC member for some 30 years, he resigned in November 2020.
He talks about his journey.
I'm that kind of person. If I find that something is unjust, or something is undignified, I stand up against it, since 1989 as a young Afrikaans person, and as a person who was born in Stellenbosch, I decided that it was an injustice that an apartheid system that can make people that are not of the same demographic, sub-human beings.Neil De Beer - United Independent Movement
I decided to fight.Neil De Beer - Founder and President - United Independent Movement
But, he believes that the ANC has lost the legacy of Nelson Mandela and eventually left the ANC.
Nelson Mandela died, and in my opinion, Nelson Mandela died twice. We lost him physically, and finally, the ANC that I joined and was a member of and a supporter of for so long for the rainbow nation theory finally killed Nelson Mandela's spirit as well.Neil De Beer - Founder and President - United Independent Movement
When I found that spirit of 'we are diverse but we are one no longer in the halls of the ANC. I decided to do again what I did in 1989, and that is to get up, declare that there is again injustice, and then fight it.Neil De Beer - Founder and President - United Independent Movement
He explains that he is continuing his fight against injustice and has therefore formed the United Independent Movement and will be standing as a mayoral candidate in the City of Cape Town
RELATED ARTICLES:
Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring
Brett Herron details his vision for Cape Town as Good Party's mayoral candidate
Source : https://www.facebook.com/neildebeerofficial
More from Politics
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant
Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset
John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of WesgroRead More
ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid ANC salaries.Read More
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis.Read More