Kathrada Foundation wants masterminds of Babita Deokaran murder brought to book

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka. 30 August 2021 3:35 PM
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistl... 30 August 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi. 29 August 2021 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kathrada Foundation wants masterminds of Babita Deokaran murder brought to book

30 August 2021 11:31 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Whistleblower
hitmen
Neeshan Bolton
Babita Deokaran

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's director Neeshan Balton about the Babita Deokaran murder case.
  • The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation wants the masterminds behind Babita Deokaran's murder caught
  • According to media reports, the alleged hitmen were paid millions to kill the senior Gauteng health official
  • Seven suspects linked to her murder are expected to appear in court
FILE: Babita Deokaran. Picture: Keep The Energy/Facebook

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has urged police to arrest the masterminds behind the murder of Babita Deokaran as they await the court appearance of seven suspects linked to her killing.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her home in the south of Johannesburg last week, after dropping her child off at school.

The Gauteng health official was a key witness in a PPE tender fraud investigation.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the murder and are due to appear in court on Monday.

RELATED: Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran

However, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's executive director Neeshan Bolton says the masterminds behind her alleged assassination need to be brought to book.

According to media reports, the alleged killers stalked Deokaran for more than a month and that the masterminds forked out millions for her assassination.

Bolton says the suspected hitmen in the murder case must identify the masterminds of the alleged hit "so that we get a much more complete picture".

RELATED: Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener

Today when they appear in court we will begin to get the first inkling of who the people are.

Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The fact they come from outside of the province is an indication that people brought in who wouldn't be known by many around here.

Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

If the amounts reported that each of the people were paid R400,000 and all of their accommodation and transport and food paid for as well for over a month, then it indicates that beyond the seven arrests there are people with huge amounts of money and people who probably have huge amounts to lose from the work that Babita had been doing.

Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation



30 August 2021 11:31 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Whistleblower
hitmen
Neeshan Bolton
Babita Deokaran

More from Local

Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times

30 August 2021 3:35 PM

Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours

30 August 2021 2:31 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers

30 August 2021 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistleblowers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

30 August 2021 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

30 August 2021 12:49 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the hospitality industry and vaccinations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen

30 August 2021 11:00 AM

Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month

29 August 2021 12:33 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help local NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' break a potjiekos cooking world record

29 August 2021 11:05 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' about his attempt to break the potjiekos cooking world record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join Ladles of Love as it breaks World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans

29 August 2021 10:14 AM

Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated

28 August 2021 2:27 PM

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

Local

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

Local Lifestyle

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

Politics

EWN Highlights

Limpopo health dept defends ‘no vax, no mjolo’ poster

30 August 2021 5:45 PM

IEC still waiting for court papers from ANC regarding reopening registration

30 August 2021 5:01 PM

Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant

30 August 2021 4:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA