Kathrada Foundation wants masterminds of Babita Deokaran murder brought to book





The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation wants the masterminds behind Babita Deokaran's murder caught

According to media reports, the alleged hitmen were paid millions to kill the senior Gauteng health official

Seven suspects linked to her murder are expected to appear in court

FILE: Babita Deokaran. Picture: Keep The Energy/Facebook

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has urged police to arrest the masterminds behind the murder of Babita Deokaran as they await the court appearance of seven suspects linked to her killing.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her home in the south of Johannesburg last week, after dropping her child off at school.

The Gauteng health official was a key witness in a PPE tender fraud investigation.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the murder and are due to appear in court on Monday.

However, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's executive director Neeshan Bolton says the masterminds behind her alleged assassination need to be brought to book.

According to media reports, the alleged killers stalked Deokaran for more than a month and that the masterminds forked out millions for her assassination.

Bolton says the suspected hitmen in the murder case must identify the masterminds of the alleged hit "so that we get a much more complete picture".

Today when they appear in court we will begin to get the first inkling of who the people are. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The fact they come from outside of the province is an indication that people brought in who wouldn't be known by many around here. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

If the amounts reported that each of the people were paid R400,000 and all of their accommodation and transport and food paid for as well for over a month, then it indicates that beyond the seven arrests there are people with huge amounts of money and people who probably have huge amounts to lose from the work that Babita had been doing. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation