Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka. 30 August 2021 3:35 PM
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistl... 30 August 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi. 29 August 2021 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

30 August 2021 12:49 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Tourism industry
Vaccination
Fedhasa
SA vaccine rollout
#Jabs4Tourism
Lee-Anne Singer

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the hospitality industry and vaccinations.
  • Tourism body Fedhasa has urged South Africans to get vaccinated to help save industry jobs
  • Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says the association is behind the #Jab4Tourism campaign
  • Singer says over 1.5 million jobs in the sector are depending on the success of the vaccine rollout

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has pleaded with South Africans to support the tourism industry by getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

The association says it supports the newly launched #Jabs4Tourism campaign and all other public awareness initiatives aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says South Africa's tourism industry can only recover and attract visitors if it demonstrates that it has prioritised Covid-19 safety.

RELATED: Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign

Singer says the organisation has also been encouraging all tourism businesses to help get their employees vaccinated.

"We respect freedom of choice but we all have to act responsibly", she tells CapeTalk.

With a fourth wave expected during the December holiday season, Singer says over 1.5 million tourism jobs are relying on the success of the vaccine rollout.

If anybody is sitting on the fence in terms of getting vaccinated, there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism industry that are going to be relying on South Africans getting vaccinated and on our industry getting vaccinated.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

With the fourth wave looming which they predicted around December, it could be devastating. There are very few businesses that are going to be able to survive not trading for a second December.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

As Fedhasa and as a tourism industry body we absolutely support freedom of choice but we do know that guests that are travelling and choosing destinations... where they're going to be staying, what hotel and what restaurant they're eating is going to be based on how safe they feel.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

Linked to that is the extent to which the operational teams at those destinations have been vaccinated. We support wholeheartedly widespread vaccinations and we're encouraging all our members and all members of the tourism industry to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa



30 August 2021 12:49 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Tourism industry
Vaccination
Fedhasa
SA vaccine rollout
#Jabs4Tourism
Lee-Anne Singer

More from Local

Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times

30 August 2021 3:35 PM

Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours

30 August 2021 2:31 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers

30 August 2021 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistleblowers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

30 August 2021 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kathrada Foundation wants masterminds of Babita Deokaran murder brought to book

30 August 2021 11:31 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's director Neeshan Balton about the Babita Deokaran murder case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen

30 August 2021 11:00 AM

Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month

29 August 2021 12:33 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help local NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' break a potjiekos cooking world record

29 August 2021 11:05 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' about his attempt to break the potjiekos cooking world record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join Ladles of Love as it breaks World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans

29 August 2021 10:14 AM

Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated

28 August 2021 2:27 PM

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

Local

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

Local Lifestyle

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

Politics

EWN Highlights

Limpopo health dept defends ‘no vax, no mjolo’ poster

30 August 2021 5:45 PM

IEC still waiting for court papers from ANC regarding reopening registration

30 August 2021 5:01 PM

Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant

30 August 2021 4:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA