Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs





Tourism body Fedhasa has urged South Africans to get vaccinated to help save industry jobs

Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says the association is behind the #Jab4Tourism campaign

Singer says over 1.5 million jobs in the sector are depending on the success of the vaccine rollout

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has pleaded with South Africans to support the tourism industry by getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

The association says it supports the newly launched #Jabs4Tourism campaign and all other public awareness initiatives aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says South Africa's tourism industry can only recover and attract visitors if it demonstrates that it has prioritised Covid-19 safety.

Singer says the organisation has also been encouraging all tourism businesses to help get their employees vaccinated.

"We respect freedom of choice but we all have to act responsibly", she tells CapeTalk.

With a fourth wave expected during the December holiday season, Singer says over 1.5 million tourism jobs are relying on the success of the vaccine rollout.

If anybody is sitting on the fence in terms of getting vaccinated, there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism industry that are going to be relying on South Africans getting vaccinated and on our industry getting vaccinated. Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

With the fourth wave looming which they predicted around December, it could be devastating. There are very few businesses that are going to be able to survive not trading for a second December. Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

As Fedhasa and as a tourism industry body we absolutely support freedom of choice but we do know that guests that are travelling and choosing destinations... where they're going to be staying, what hotel and what restaurant they're eating is going to be based on how safe they feel. Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa