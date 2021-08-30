Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs
- Tourism body Fedhasa has urged South Africans to get vaccinated to help save industry jobs
- Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says the association is behind the #Jab4Tourism campaign
- Singer says over 1.5 million jobs in the sector are depending on the success of the vaccine rollout
The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) has pleaded with South Africans to support the tourism industry by getting vaccinated against Covid-19.
The association says it supports the newly launched #Jabs4Tourism campaign and all other public awareness initiatives aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.
Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer says South Africa's tourism industry can only recover and attract visitors if it demonstrates that it has prioritised Covid-19 safety.
RELATED: Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign
Singer says the organisation has also been encouraging all tourism businesses to help get their employees vaccinated.
"We respect freedom of choice but we all have to act responsibly", she tells CapeTalk.
With a fourth wave expected during the December holiday season, Singer says over 1.5 million tourism jobs are relying on the success of the vaccine rollout.
If anybody is sitting on the fence in terms of getting vaccinated, there are 1.5 million jobs in the tourism industry that are going to be relying on South Africans getting vaccinated and on our industry getting vaccinated.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
With the fourth wave looming which they predicted around December, it could be devastating. There are very few businesses that are going to be able to survive not trading for a second December.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
As Fedhasa and as a tourism industry body we absolutely support freedom of choice but we do know that guests that are travelling and choosing destinations... where they're going to be staying, what hotel and what restaurant they're eating is going to be based on how safe they feel.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
Linked to that is the extent to which the operational teams at those destinations have been vaccinated. We support wholeheartedly widespread vaccinations and we're encouraging all our members and all members of the tourism industry to get vaccinated as soon as possible.Lee-Anne Singer, Board Member - Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_31776692_modern-luxury-hotel-reception-counter-desk-with-bell.html
More from Local
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times
Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka.Read More
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans.Read More
Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistleblowers in SA.Read More
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic
Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far.Read More
Kathrada Foundation wants masterminds of Babita Deokaran murder brought to book
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's director Neeshan Balton about the Babita Deokaran murder case.Read More
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen
Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto.Read More
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi.Read More
Help local NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' break a potjiekos cooking world record
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' about his attempt to break the potjiekos cooking world record.Read More
Join Ladles of Love as it breaks World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans
Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto.Read More