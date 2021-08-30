Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen





Grant Classen of the African Restoration Movement outlines the party's manifesto

ARM is registered and established in all nine provinces, says Classen

He is standing as a contender in the Cape Town mayoral race

Classen tells Refilwe Moloto that the African Restoration Alliance was registered as a national political party in December 2020.

We are a national party and we are already established in all nine provinces. Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

We were really born out of the need that was brought by the communist, separatist, imperialist, racialist belief that has captured the minds of all South Africans. Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He believes that the pride of the nation 'has been stripped away' by the current political powers.

A party can be assessed by its leadership, he states.

I am proud to say that our leadership is more humanitarian than political. Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

The four main points outlined in the ARA's manifesto are - the implementation of superior healthcare and service delivery, lower electricity tariffs, a taxi protection programme, and the creation of 150,000 new jobs per province annually.

It might sound like massive ambitions because it has not been done, but it is not that it cannot be done. It needs the right leadership to do it. Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He believes that every political party should be implementing these goals but adds that 'the political will is not there.'

ARA has a plan to get this done he insists.

It's very easy to do it. I don't want to unfold the plan because everybody will run with it, but it is very easy to do. Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He elaborates on the proposed taxi protection plan.

Our people are not safe riding in taxis anymore and these negotiations with taxi bosses have been going on forever, and the government is not putting its foot down when it comes to the taxi industry. Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He notes also, that the national transport authorities such as Prasa are not sufficient and government is shifting that responsibility onto the taxi industry.

Government needs to take back power and regulate the taxi industry, he adds.

The issue of leadership is key, he notes, and the ARM is putting forward leaders who are business people rather than traditional politicians, says the party.

Most politicians have been trained to be politicians...I want to say that politics is not dirty. Politics is about the people and what to do that is good and just for the people. Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

