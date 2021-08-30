Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka. 30 August 2021 3:35 PM
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistl... 30 August 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi. 29 August 2021 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen

30 August 2021 11:00 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Politics
ARA
African Restoration Alliance
Cape Town mayoral campaign

Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto.
  • Grant Classen of the African Restoration Movement outlines the party's manifesto
  • ARM is registered and established in all nine provinces, says Classen
  • He is standing as a contender in the Cape Town mayoral race

Classen tells Refilwe Moloto that the African Restoration Alliance was registered as a national political party in December 2020.

We are a national party and we are already established in all nine provinces.

Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

We were really born out of the need that was brought by the communist, separatist, imperialist, racialist belief that has captured the minds of all South Africans.

Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He believes that the pride of the nation 'has been stripped away' by the current political powers.

A party can be assessed by its leadership, he states.

I am proud to say that our leadership is more humanitarian than political.

Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

The four main points outlined in the ARA's manifesto are - the implementation of superior healthcare and service delivery, lower electricity tariffs, a taxi protection programme, and the creation of 150,000 new jobs per province annually.

It might sound like massive ambitions because it has not been done, but it is not that it cannot be done. It needs the right leadership to do it.

Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He believes that every political party should be implementing these goals but adds that 'the political will is not there.'

ARA has a plan to get this done he insists.

It's very easy to do it. I don't want to unfold the plan because everybody will run with it, but it is very easy to do.

Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He elaborates on the proposed taxi protection plan.

Our people are not safe riding in taxis anymore and these negotiations with taxi bosses have been going on forever, and the government is not putting its foot down when it comes to the taxi industry.

Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

He notes also, that the national transport authorities such as Prasa are not sufficient and government is shifting that responsibility onto the taxi industry.

Government needs to take back power and regulate the taxi industry, he adds.

The issue of leadership is key, he notes, and the ARM is putting forward leaders who are business people rather than traditional politicians, says the party.

Most politicians have been trained to be politicians...I want to say that politics is not dirty. Politics is about the people and what to do that is good and just for the people.

Grant Classen, ARA member and Mayoral candidate for City of Cape Town

RELATED ARTICLES - MEET OTHER MAYORAL CANDIDATES FOR CAPE TOWN:

Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC

Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring

Brett Herron details his vision for Cape Town as Good Party's mayoral candidate




30 August 2021 11:00 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Politics
ARA
African Restoration Alliance
Cape Town mayoral campaign

More from Politics

Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC

30 August 2021 9:01 AM

United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

30 August 2021 7:39 AM

Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24

26 August 2021 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury

26 August 2021 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset

26 August 2021 5:17 PM

John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools

26 August 2021 3:09 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid ANC salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey

26 August 2021 10:28 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed

25 August 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial

25 August 2021 7:43 PM

Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)

25 August 2021 2:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times

30 August 2021 3:35 PM

Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours

30 August 2021 2:31 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers

30 August 2021 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistleblowers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

30 August 2021 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

30 August 2021 12:49 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the hospitality industry and vaccinations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kathrada Foundation wants masterminds of Babita Deokaran murder brought to book

30 August 2021 11:31 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's director Neeshan Balton about the Babita Deokaran murder case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month

29 August 2021 12:33 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help local NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' break a potjiekos cooking world record

29 August 2021 11:05 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' about his attempt to break the potjiekos cooking world record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join Ladles of Love as it breaks World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans

29 August 2021 10:14 AM

Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated

28 August 2021 2:27 PM

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

Local

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

Local Lifestyle

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

Politics

EWN Highlights

Limpopo health dept defends ‘no vax, no mjolo’ poster

30 August 2021 5:45 PM

IEC still waiting for court papers from ANC regarding reopening registration

30 August 2021 5:01 PM

Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant

30 August 2021 4:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA