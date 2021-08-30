Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers





Bianca Goodson says current legislation in SA does not go far enough to protect whistleblowers in the country

Goodson - a former CEO of Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting – blew the lid on state capture at Eskom and Transnet

She has spoken out after President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to comment on Babita Deokaran's murder

Trillian whistleblower Bianca Goodson says South Africa's current legislation on the rights of whistleblowers is not pragmatic enough and does not provide much safety for people who speak out against wrongdoing.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa writes that there is extensive legislative protection for whistleblowers, including through the Protected Disclosures Act, Labour Relations Act, Companies Act, Protection against Harassment Act, and the Constitution itself.

However, Goodson says none of this legislation was able to spare the life of Babita Deokaran, a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department who was murdered last week.

Goodson - a former CEO of Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting – helped exposed state capture at Eskom and Transnet.

She says more needs to be done to provide legislative protection to whistleblowers who speak out against their employers and other parties implicated in corrupt activities.

As much as our president says that we have extensive legislation, the legislation is just not pragmatic. Bianca Goodson, Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting

I'd like to at least commend the president for making this topical and for saying things like, "Whistleblowers are important guardians of our democracy" because they are. But what needs to change is there needs to be more consideration towards the protection of whistleblowers. Bianca Goodson, Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting

Why were so many witnesses at the Zondo Commission threatened? If our legislation worked, why did we have to have some of the witnesses in private, for example? Bianca Goodson, Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting