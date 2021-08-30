Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers
- Bianca Goodson says current legislation in SA does not go far enough to protect whistleblowers in the country
- Goodson - a former CEO of Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting – blew the lid on state capture at Eskom and Transnet
- She has spoken out after President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to comment on Babita Deokaran's murder
Trillian whistleblower Bianca Goodson says South Africa's current legislation on the rights of whistleblowers is not pragmatic enough and does not provide much safety for people who speak out against wrongdoing.
In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa writes that there is extensive legislative protection for whistleblowers, including through the Protected Disclosures Act, Labour Relations Act, Companies Act, Protection against Harassment Act, and the Constitution itself.
However, Goodson says none of this legislation was able to spare the life of Babita Deokaran, a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department who was murdered last week.
RELATED: Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener
Goodson - a former CEO of Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting – helped exposed state capture at Eskom and Transnet.
She says more needs to be done to provide legislative protection to whistleblowers who speak out against their employers and other parties implicated in corrupt activities.
RELATED: Kathrada Foundation wants masterminds of Babita Deokaran murder brought to book
Day by day, brave South Africans like Babita Deokaran are standing firm that they will not be party to corruption and they are prepared to bear witness against it. We cannot let them down. https://t.co/0pNzgCN09V pic.twitter.com/sIZ9D3z0se— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 30, 2021
says the current legislation does not recognise the various dynamics facing whistleblowers in the country.
As much as our president says that we have extensive legislation, the legislation is just not pragmatic.Bianca Goodson, Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting
I'd like to at least commend the president for making this topical and for saying things like, "Whistleblowers are important guardians of our democracy" because they are. But what needs to change is there needs to be more consideration towards the protection of whistleblowers.Bianca Goodson, Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting
Why were so many witnesses at the Zondo Commission threatened? If our legislation worked, why did we have to have some of the witnesses in private, for example?Bianca Goodson, Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting
Yes, we may have extensive legislation but the problem is that it's not pragmatic. It doesn't offer that safe house or safe environment for whistleblowers to speak without any kind of retribution from their employers or any of the people they implicate.Bianca Goodson, Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
