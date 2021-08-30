Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic
- The C.1.2 variant is being studied further by scientists because it has shown many mutations and is similar to Alpha, Delta, and Beta variants
- Scientists are studying the extent to which this new variant may be able to escape immune protection in the case of severe disease
- So far the known variants have not been able to escape immunity protection for serious illness
The reason why scientists reported this variant is that it had many, many changes when compared to the original form of the virusMia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
At the moment, it is not very widespread in South Africa.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Samples analysed in July in South Africa revealed 2% were the new C.1.2 variant, she explains.
Well over 90% are still the Delta variant which remains the dominant form of the virus in South Africa.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
On the African continent, other than in South Africa, it has been observed in Botswana, Mauritius, and the DRC.
The question being asked is will this variant be more transmissible and will it be more infectious?
It is important to point out that we don't yet know.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
But, she notes, scientists became concerned at some of the variations the new mutation has.
It is similar to mutations on other variants of concern, in particular the Beta variant. The Beta variant had mutations that allowed it to escape immunity a bitMia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
But it is important to note what kind of immunity it escaped, she adds, and it was in cases of milder Covid that people were less protected.
None of the variants up until today have been very good in escaping immunity when it comes to protection against severe disease, that is falling very ill, ending up in hospital, or dying of Covid.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
She says neither the Alpha, Beta, or Delta variants have been able to escape immunity in serious cases of the disease.
Scientists are thinking that the mutations in this new variant are not different enough from Delta, Beta, and Alpha, to enable it to escape severe illness protection.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
However they are still studying and analysing this variant in the laboratory setting, she notes.
While the reports of 14 new mutations on C.1.2 sound scary, it is normal for viruses to mutate in this way.
It is normal for a virus to mutate, and we are going to see many more variants as this pandemic moves along but the reason scientists became concerned was the rate at which the mutations occurred.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
She says there are other variants we never hear about because they remain small and never spread.
The only way to stop variants from popping up is to slow the transmission down of the virus and the main way we are doing that is through vaccinations. So the faster we vaccinate the lower the possibility of new variants emerging.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Keep wearing masks and social distancing as well, she says.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97984138_mers-virus-meadleeast-respiratory-syndrome-coronovirus-3d-illustration.html?downloaded=1
