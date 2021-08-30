Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours





Ladles of Love has broken a world record after assembling the longest line of food cans at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday

The Cape Town charity collected over 90,000 food cans through donations from the public

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto says he's still in disbelief after the charity group broke the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans on Sunday.

The NPO and scores of volunteers laid out 90,450 cans of food stretching over 6.7 kilometres at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

We did it!!! We broke the World Record for the longest line of food cans!!! Thank you #CapeTown … the title belongs to us💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/uD0gPbam1H — Ladles of Love (@LadlesofLove) August 29, 2021

Huge congratulations to @LadlesofLove for breaking a world record by creating the longest ever line of food cans - a 6,7km line consisting of 90 450 cans! Each and every one will be donated to those in need. THANK YOU to everyone who helped make this awesome feat a reality. 🥫❤️ pic.twitter.com/EcLybLgU6i — V&A Food Market (@VandAFoodMarket) August 29, 2021

Diliberto says the line of cans was assembled in less than two hours, with attendees displaying positive energy and gees.

The cans will now be distributed weekly to more than 250 soup kitchens across Cape Town until they have been depleted.

You can still support Ladles of Love by donating to the organisation here.

It was unbelievable! I don't know what words to use. That line of cans was down before two hours was up. Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love

The gees was unbelievable right throughout the Waterfront in each zone that we had split the route, there was just so much gees. Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love