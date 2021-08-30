Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times





Six suspects in the alleged assassination of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran briefly appeared in court on Monday

The suspects (aged 24 to 30) have been formally charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition

The men are believed to be hired hitmen with the mastermind still at large

More arrests are imminent

The six men accused of the murder of Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 30 August 2021. The charges against a seventh suspect were provisionally withdrawn. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Babita Deokaran’s alleged killers stalked her for longer than a month, according to a report by The Sunday Times.

Deokaran was a key witness in Gauteng Health Department personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption scandal.

She was shot dead outside her house last Monday after dropping her daughter off at school.

Police have arrested seven men in connection with the murder.

The hitmen reportedly remotely disabled cameras at a petrol station nearby where the shooting occurred.

It is believed that the masterminds may have paid millions for the assassination of Deokaran.

Mike Wills interviewed Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka (scroll up to listen).

Six suspects made a brief appearance… Police arrested seven last week… The seventh suspect was released due to insufficient evidence… Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News

The suspects have been formally charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition… She was with someone else who survived the shooting. That’s where the charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder come in… Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News

The suspects are very young, ranging from 24 to 30. The Hawks... believe more arrests are imminent… Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News

They’re hoping in the coming days, those people will be arrested. The family has been calling for the mastermind, the one responsible for calling this hit… to be held to account… These men were believed to be hired to carry out this hit… It was well orchestrated and planned… Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News