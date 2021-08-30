Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million
Sun International on Monday reported a headline loss of R7 million for the six months to 30 June 2021.
It reported losses of R885 million last year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization from continuing operations rose to R739 million (from R60 million).
Income from casinos rose 53% (to R2.3 billion), income at its resorts and hospitality operations rose by 21%, while alternate gaming (of which sports betting is key) climbed 97%.
Group income from continuing operations rose by 51% (to R3.8 billion).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group (scroll up to listen).
Activity is OK… We’ve done reasonably well… A very tough environment, but people are coming back…Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Casinos, if it wasn’t for the curfew, also showed resilience…Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Even pre-Covid we were probably overstaffed in some areas… Even the staff we still have… are working reduced hours…Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
We won’t force our staff to vaccinate, but we’re certainly encouraging [them] … It’s important… It’s critical that the country reaches herd immunity… I would be a supporter [of mandatory vaccinations] …Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
