Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million

Today at 04:50
What deals you can expect from SANParks during the Sho't Left Travel Week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phenyo Marumo - SANParks Senior Marketing Manager at ...
Today at 05:10
D-day for US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zeenat Adam - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 05:46
Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rev Thulani Ndlazi - Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church if Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)
Today at 06:10
Life Esidimeni hearings resume
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ntsiki Mpulo - Head of communications at Section27
Today at 06:25
Kaaps trilingual dictionary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaquile Southgate
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Who are the online fraudsters targeting?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: C.1.2 mutation: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Getting to know the political contenders: Spectrum National Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christopher Claassen - President and Cape Town mayoral candidate at Spectrum National Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Laws protecting whistleblowers and how effective are they?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Government promises of no public sector job cuts questioned
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Khayelitsha toddler falls and dies in uncovered manhole
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
There's no Zulu word for Dinosaur: Communicating Science in the vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibusiso Biyela
Today at 10:30
Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carolina Johanna Odman
Today at 11:05
Amy & Lester get vaxxed on air. Founder of Jab Raffles shares her experiences with incentivizing vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Jolene Samuels - Founder at Jab Raffles
Today at 13:33
Travel - Overstrand Municipality invites visitors to come an experience Hermanus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frieda lloyd - Tourism Manager at Overstrand Municipality
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million

30 August 2021 6:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sun International
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
results
company results
sun international group
Sun International results

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

[INSERT AUDIO]

© artush/123rf.com

Sun International on Monday reported a headline loss of R7 million for the six months to 30 June 2021.

It reported losses of R885 million last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization from continuing operations rose to R739 million (from R60 million).

Income from casinos rose 53% (to R2.3 billion), income at its resorts and hospitality operations rose by 21%, while alternate gaming (of which sports betting is key) climbed 97%.

Group income from continuing operations rose by 51% (to R3.8 billion).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group (scroll up to listen).

Activity is OK… We’ve done reasonably well… A very tough environment, but people are coming back…

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Casinos, if it wasn’t for the curfew, also showed resilience…

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Even pre-Covid we were probably overstaffed in some areas… Even the staff we still have… are working reduced hours…

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

We won’t force our staff to vaccinate, but we’re certainly encouraging [them] … It’s important… It’s critical that the country reaches herd immunity… I would be a supporter [of mandatory vaccinations] …

Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group



30 August 2021 6:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sun International
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
results
company results
sun international group
Sun International results

