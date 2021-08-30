SA's oldest property ever to be auctioned snatched for R52.25 million





JOHANNESBURG - The 329-year-old Morgenhof wine estate on the slopes of the Simonsberg in the picturesque Stellenbosch region of the Western Cape has been sold for R52.25 million.

It went under the hammer via a virtual live-stream by High Street Auctions after multiple registrations were received from three continents prior to the auction.

Property24 quoted High Street Auctions director and lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen as saying the buyer was based in Europe but preferred that no further details be released at this stage.

“The reaction to this sale was absolutely unprecedented. We had more than 150 live inquiries from around the world. It was also the largest South African auction campaign ever run, with 2.4 million online views. Global marketing was focused across the United States, Europe and Africa with inquiries eventually coming in from 15 countries.”

THE HISTORY

Morgenhof was auctioned by Anne Cointreau, whose family has produced wine, champagne and spirits in France since 1272. Her great grandfather, Adolphe, created the famous orange liqueur that carries the family name and the luxury Remy Martin brand of cognac.

Dating back to 1692, one can trace the French Hugenot's modern day wine-making history in South Africa. About 200,000 Hugenot decided to flee warfare in France, moving to a few countries across the world, including South Africa, in the 1600s. At the time, the are homed San people and other groups of early South Africans.

Morgenhof’s vineyards are farmed as "dry land", which resulted in smaller yields and superior concentrations in the berries. The estate comprises a variety of soil types, with the terroir further complimented by altitudes ranging from 60-400 metres above sea level.

The estate’s portfolio of wines includes a mixture of reds and whites, ranging from the fresh Sauvignon Blanc to the barrel-fermented Chenin Blanc. The red wine range offers a selection of iconic single varietal wines including a revered Merlot and a vibrant Pinotage, as well as a Bordeaux-style blend that is also the flagship of the Morgenhof range.

A LOOK INSIDE

Van Reenen said the built infrastructure improvements included:

The pristinely restored 450m² main manor house comprising five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a lounge, dining room and kitchen as well as a wrap-around open terrace paved in terracotta tiles and a splash pool;

The Top House, a second manor of 730m² elevated among the vineyards. The two-storey Cape Dutch style dwelling has four bedrooms, attached staff quarters and its own private swimming pool;

A 600-tonne capacity wine cellar;

Underground barrel fermentation hall;

Wine tasting room and terrace;

Restaurant;

Wedding chapel;

Conference venue with attached catering facilities;

Bistro and coffee shop;

Office block; and

Staff accommodation of various types.

