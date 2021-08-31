Ex-MEC Qedani Mahlangu shifting blame at Life Esidimeni inquest - Section27





Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers have tried to pin the Life Esidemeni tragedy on the national health department and the management of the Life Esidimeni facility

The Life Esidimeni hearings resumed on Monday as Mahlangu’s lawyers cross-examined the former MD of Life Esidimeni, Dr. Basuku Mkhatshwa

The inquest will determine if anyone must be held criminally liable for the 144 Life Esidimeni deaths

Lobby group Section27 claims Mahlangu had the final say on transferring patients from Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped NGOs

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu gives testimony at the Esidimeni arbitration hearing in Johannesburg on 22 January 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN

Lawyers representing former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu have argued that the Life Esidimeni deaths cannot be pinned on her.

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumed in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday after a four-week postponement.

The aim of the inquiry is to investigate whether there can be any criminal liability for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped NGO facilities back in 2016.

Advocate Laurence Hodes suggested that Mahlangu was not responsible for the national mental health policy which determined the handling of mental health patients.

Hodes argued that the strategy to reduce the number of beds for mental health patients was adopted by the national health department.

Lobby group Section27 says Mahlangu’s lawyers also tried to lay the blame on the management of Life Esidimeni during the cross-examination of former managing director of Life Esidimeni, Dr Basuku Mkhatshwa.

"The ultimate authority was with her as the key decision-maker", says Section27 spokesperson Nontsikelelo Mpulo.

The attorney for Ms. Mahlangu, Mr. Hodes, implied that Ms. Mahlangu had absolutely nothing to do with the deaths. This is completely contrary to the evidence that was presented at the arbitration in 2018 during which Dikgang Moseneke found that the state was culpable. Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head Of Communications - Section27

During the cross-examination of Mr. Mkatshwa, Mr. Hodes tried to lay the blame at the management of Life Esidimeni rather than at the feet of Ms. Mahlangu. Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head Of Communications - Section27

She was claiming that the policy for institutionalisation was a collective decision that was taken at national [level] and therefore she was simply acting to implement that policy. However, other provinces are subject to the policy and they did not cause the deaths of over 144 people. Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Head Of Communications - Section27