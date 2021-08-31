Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain
- The founder of the new Spectrum National Party (SNP) is running for Cape Town mayor in the upcoming local government elections
- Christopher Claassen says SNP believes that all races should be equally represented in governance structures
- Claassen is a father, pastor, and businessman in the security sector and has ambitious goals for his party
- Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto has been interviewing Cape Town mayoral candidates from various political parties
Businessman Christopher Claassen is a mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town under his new political party Spectrum National Party (SNP).
The party was registered in 2019 and officially launched late last year.
According to Claassen, SNP already has close to 250,000 members across the country.
The pastor-turned-politician says SNP believes that all races should have an equal amount of representation in goverment.
"We say 25% black, 25% brown, 25% Indian, 25% white", Claassen tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.
The businessman also has an ambitious vision of creating a co-operative farming city in the Western Cape and an independent bank.
We're the only party in the whole world that says that black, brown, Indian and white equally need to govern South Africa together.Christopher Claassen,President - Spectrum National Party
Spectrum National Party is the fastest-growing political party in South Africa. We are only one year and 7 months old and already in all nine provinces and in 125 municipalities.Christopher Claassen,President - Spectrum National Party
I've also been appointed to be the president of a new cooperative in South Africa where we are going to buy a new farm in the Western Cape where we are going to build a new, modern city. A city like Mondragón in Spain and like Orania. A completely independent city, no one should be unemployed, no struggle, and no suffering.Christopher Claassen, President - Spectrum National Party
