No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha as officials vaccinate over 900 pets
- More than 900 pets have been vaccinated against rabies in Khayelitsha after two confirmed cases in the area
- Provincial authorities have encouraged pet owners to be on the lookout for rabies symptoms
No further rabies cases have been detected in Khayelitsha after an outbreak was reported last week.
Provincial authorities urged pet owners to be on high alert after two dogs in the community were infected with the viral disease.
Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer says veterinary officials have vaccinated more than 900 dogs and 10 cats in Khayelitsha and affected areas in response to the cases.
In a statement, Meyer says officials have traced all persons and animals in contact with the original two cases to provide the necessary treatment.
Veterinary Services officials and animal welfare organisations have been going door to door throughout last week to vaccinate all dogs and cats within a 1km radius of the confirmed cases. So far, we have vaccinated over 900 dogs and 10 cats.Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Agriculture MEC
Pet owners who were not home at the time of the official visit and who still need their pets to be vaccinated should call the office of the State Veterinarian on 0218085253 or visit the nearest animal welfare clinic to arrange vaccination.
The public is also encouraged to report any signs of rabies to their nearest vet, animal welfare clinic or the State Vet office at 0218085253.
Signs of rabies include:
- Sudden changes in behaviour (including aggression, confusion or anxiety)
- Weakness
-Drooling
-Difficulty swallowing
- Staggering
- Seizures
- Muscle spasms
- Paralysis
These symptoms worsen over time, and death occurs within 2-10 days.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/adult-care-clinic-close-up-1350591/
