There goes the babysitter? China limits kids online gaming to 3 hours a week





China's National Press and Publication Administration on Monday revealed that children under the age of 18 will only be allowed one hour of online gaming per day, and only on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays

China reportedly issued new rules on Monday banning minor children from playing online video games for more than three hours a week.

This was issued by the National Press and Publication Administration revealing that children under the age of 18 will only be allowed one hour of online gaming a day - and not during the week. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

The allowed hours would be restricted to Fridays, weekends, and public holidays. Children would not be allowed to game online on weekdays.

Might this create a dilemma for parents who are used to these devices being used to keep kids busy?

We know that parking kids in front of TVs or online gaming can be instructive, and it is largely fun, but it can also be a fill-in extra parent and we might all have felt a little bit guilty when we have done that. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

[These laws] are extremely intrusive and one wonders how they can police it. But well it is China so of course, they can police it because they will lean on all the online gaming companies and online providers to say if you are not monitoring it, double-checking it, and enforcing it, we will clamp down on you. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

In China, you don't want the state coming down on you, he adds.