'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak'

The language now has, for the first time, its own dictionary, The Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps

Bo-Kaap, Cape Town. © wernerl/123rf.com

Kaaps (or Afrikaaps), a homegrown language unique to the Cape, now has its own trilingual dictionary.

The language emerged centuries ago by way of interactions between indigenous Khoi and San, South-East Asians, the Dutch, the Portuguese, and the English.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Shaquile Southgate, who serves on the editorial board of NGO project Heal the Hood which uses the power of hip hop to educate and change lives (scroll up to listen).

Kaaps is a very important language… It was the foundation of what became Afrikaans. Kaaps preceded Afrikaans… It has been growing before Jan van Riebeeck set foot… Shaquile Southgate, Heal the Hood

Kaaps speakers have been marginalised all these years… They felt ashamed of the way they speak… It was seen as a creole language… It [trilingual dictionary] will give legitimacy to the way they speak… to be who they are. Shaquile Southgate, Heal the Hood

It [Kaaps] has never been recognised as being what it is… It [dictionary] is just another method of kids now being able to access more… It will be the start of many conversations… Shaquile Southgate, Heal the Hood