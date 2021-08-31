Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole





A toddler (2) drowned after falling into an uncovered manhole in Khayelitsha on Sunday

The body of Imthande Swaartbooi was discovered by his mother after she went searching for him outside their home

The child's uncle Nkosikhona Swaartbooi has blamed the City of Cape Town for ignoring repeated requests to fix broken, blocked, and overflowing drains

Meanwhile, the City's Xanthea Limberg claims syndicates are running "lucrative criminal operations" targeting drain covers

Imthande Swartbooi. Picture: Supplied.

Two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi died on Sunday after falling into an exposed sewage drain opposite his home in Greenpoint, Khayelitsha

It's believed that Imthande was playing with his cousins outside their family home when he fell into the open drain.

His uncle Nkosikhona Swaartbooi, who's a local social justice activist, says the plastic cover for the drain had broken some time ago.

He has denied claims that the drain cover was stolen by thieves.

Swaartbooi says community members had repeatedly asked the municipal trucks operating in the area to fix and cover the broken drain to no avail.

In a Facebook post, Swaartbooi says the City of Cape Town ignored the requests made by residents.

The drain outside my home...started by cracking... I tried when we had a family gathering to cover it with some materials and planks but that was not enough to save my nephew's life. He died and accidentally fell into that hole. Nkosikhona Swaartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

This is not a case of a drain lid being stolen. It's a case of drain lid breaking and residents consistently asking the municipal trucks that were moving past this truck to fix it. Nkosikhona Swaartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

Swartbooi has blamed the City's negligence for the horrible loss that his family is facing.

He says City officials have failed to fulfill their constitutional obligation to provide basic services to poor and working-class communities.

According to Swaartbooi, Imthande was the second child to fall into the drain, but sadly the first to lose his life.

I spent most of my political life advocating for safer and dignified sanitation, particularly in poor and working-class communities. This for me is a double trauma. Nkosikhona Swaartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

Meanwhile, the City's Xanthea Limberg claims that criminal syndicates have been stealing cast iron and plastic drain covers across Cape Town.

Limberg, who's the mayco member for Water and Waste Services, says SAPS will conduct a formal investigation into the allegations made by the family.

According to the councillor, the City has no record of any formal service complaint logged about the broken drain cover during the month of August.

Limberg and a local councillor visited Imthande's family to offer their condolences on Monday morning.

The City's departmental records at this stage doesn't show any formal record of any broken or missing manhole cover for that street. We do have a complaint logged for that street a month ago for a blocked drain which the City has a record of attending to. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

The City replaces on average about 300 drain covers that are either missing or have been broken across the city. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

We have a set programme where we replace any cast iron manhole covers with what we call polymer plastic because that has far less scrap value. However, we've seen that that hasn't proven to be an adequate deterrent because these are also still removed in many instances. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

Theft and vandalism of City infrastructure has very serious and real consequences as we've seen now with the passing of Imthande which could have been avoided. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town