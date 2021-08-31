Lester and the team get Covid jabs live on air and talk us through the process

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
StreetSmart Stellenbosch pleads for school stationery donations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melanie Burke - Vice Chairperson at Streetsmart Sa
Today at 14:50
Music with Sharoney
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sharoney Viljoen
Today at 15:20
Heineken 'Take a Beer to Work Day': Do or don't?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 15:40
The Constitutional Court Decision: Provinces cannot be held liable for Early Childhood Development Centre injuries.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 15:50
Last US Troops Leave Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 16:05
The official phase out of leaded petrol
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo - Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
Today at 16:20
Driving Will Outlawed by 2050, says IDTechEx
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr James Jeffs
Today at 16:55
The Charge 5 Fitbit Device Review by Tech Analyst
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
The official phase out of leaded petrol
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association
Today at 17:20
COVID and fertility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrigan Mccarthy - Technical Head, Tuberculosis at Wits Institute For Sexual, Reproductive Health, Hiv And Related Diseases
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Uncle blames City of CT's negilegnce for death of toddler who fell into manhole CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the uncle of two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg. 31 August 2021 2:01 PM
Lester and the team get Covid jabs live on air and talk us through the process Lester chats to Sister Angela and Marketing Manager Amanda Connors from Vitacare Pharmacy who took them through the process. 31 August 2021 12:55 PM
No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha as officials vaccinate over 900 pets Veterinarians have vaccinated over 900 dogs and cats in Khayelitsha after two dogs were infected with rabies. 31 August 2021 11:28 AM
View all Local
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape... 31 August 2021 9:26 AM
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum Mandy Wiener interviews Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development at AfriForum. 31 August 2021 1:18 PM
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years' Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre. 31 August 2021 12:13 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
SA's oldest property ever to be auctioned snatched for R52.25 million The pristinely restored 450m² main manor house comprising five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a lounge, dining room and kitchen as well... 30 August 2021 5:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Lester and the team get Covid jabs live on air and talk us through the process

31 August 2021 12:55 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Vaccination
Pfizer
COVID vaccine

Lester chats to Sister Angela and Marketing Manager Amanda Connors from Vitacare Pharmacy who took them through the process.

In case you are concerned take a listen to the blow-by-blow vaccinations of Lester Kiewit and the Morning Review team

Sister Angela of Vitacare Pharmacy in Rondebosch administered the vaccination.

They explained the possible side effects that may last a day or two after receiving the jab. These include fever, headaches, body aches, and possible nausea. But adds, that unless they are severe and persist for a long time, these are normal.

If the symptoms do persist she advises you to contact the appropriate healthcare

They noted that those who have already had Covid often experience stronger side effects. On the flip side, the vaccines provide those who have had Covid with even stronger immune protection against the virus.




31 August 2021 12:55 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Vaccination
Pfizer
COVID vaccine

More from Local

Uncle blames City of CT's negilegnce for death of toddler who fell into manhole

31 August 2021 2:01 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the uncle of two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha as officials vaccinate over 900 pets

31 August 2021 11:28 AM

Veterinarians have vaccinated over 900 dogs and cats in Khayelitsha after two dogs were infected with rabies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters

31 August 2021 9:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-MEC Qedani Mahlangu shifting blame at Life Esidimeni inquest - Section27

31 August 2021 8:16 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Section 27's communications manager Nontsikelelo Mpulo about the Life Esidimeni hearings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'

30 August 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times

30 August 2021 3:35 PM

Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours

30 August 2021 2:31 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers

30 August 2021 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistleblowers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

30 August 2021 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

30 August 2021 12:49 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Fedhasa board member Lee-Anne Singer about the hospitality industry and vaccinations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Uncle blames City of CT's negilegnce for death of toddler who fell into manhole

Local

BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters

World Local

Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum

Business

EWN Highlights

Special Tribunal orders ex-Transnet exec, contractor to pay back R24.6m to SOE

31 August 2021 1:29 PM

DA, Cope surprised by report of Diko's reinstatement as Presidency spokesperson

31 August 2021 1:01 PM

More sites, extended operating hours for Gauteng driver's licence renewals - MEC

31 August 2021 12:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA