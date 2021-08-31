Lester and the team get Covid jabs live on air and talk us through the process
In case you are concerned take a listen to the blow-by-blow vaccinations of Lester Kiewit and the Morning Review team
Sister Angela of Vitacare Pharmacy in Rondebosch administered the vaccination.
They explained the possible side effects that may last a day or two after receiving the jab. These include fever, headaches, body aches, and possible nausea. But adds, that unless they are severe and persist for a long time, these are normal.
If the symptoms do persist she advises you to contact the appropriate healthcare
They noted that those who have already had Covid often experience stronger side effects. On the flip side, the vaccines provide those who have had Covid with even stronger immune protection against the virus.
