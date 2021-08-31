'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years'





The public service is not bloated, despite perceptions to the contrary, says Forslund

South Africa needs a strong public service

Despite government promises that there will be no retrenchments, the public sector will nevertheless lose about 60 000 jobs over the next three years

Reducing frontline public sector workers will do nothing to fight corruption

Tito Mboweni, before he resigned as Finance Minister, muscled public-sector unions into accepting a 1.5% wage increase.

Now, under his successor Minister Enoch Godongwana, it appears there are further plans to cut the civil servant payroll, although the government promises there’ll be no job cuts.

In addition, Godongwana has gone on record saying he prefers “skills development” to a Basic Income Grant.

In 2019, there were 2.1 million public sector workers.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dick Forslund, a senior economist at the Alternative Information and Development Centre (scroll up to listen).

The wage agreement concerns some 1.3 million public sector workers… Dick Forslund, senior economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre

The public sector in South Africa is not bloated… Austerity kills. People are dying due to a lack of staff… In South Africa, where over half the population is living in poverty, you have to have a strong public service. People can’t pay fees to private schools, and they can’t pay for a private doctor. Dick Forslund, senior economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre

You don’t have to retrench… You only have to not replace people… If you don’t replace the people, the number of jobs in the public sector will shrink… 18 400 posts in the police will go away over three years… Around 60 000 posts in the public sector will go away in the coming three years… Dick Forslund, senior economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre

I also have a negative perception of the public service… Dick Forslund, senior economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre

About 730 jobs in the courts will disappear in the coming three years… Dick Forslund, senior economist - Alternative Information and Development Centre