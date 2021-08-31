Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing





Spokesperson in the presidency Khusela Diko was suspended last year after her husband was allegedly involved in an R29 million PPE contract with the Gauteng Health Department.

On Monday it was reported that Diko has been reinstated on a warning by neither EWN Senior political journalist Tshidi Madia nor analyst Sanusha Naidu have had confirmation of her reinstatement from the Presidency itself.

They both say communication from the Presidency needs to improve.

There is no clarity whether she will remain the mouthpiece for the President, so we don't know in what capacity she is back on the job. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

In speaking to the Presidency they said they know Diko has spoken to the media but we as the employer has no position as yet so can you wait a little while. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News