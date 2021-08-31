Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing
Spokesperson in the presidency Khusela Diko was suspended last year after her husband was allegedly involved in an R29 million PPE contract with the Gauteng Health Department.
On Monday it was reported that Diko has been reinstated on a warning by neither EWN Senior political journalist Tshidi Madia nor analyst Sanusha Naidu have had confirmation of her reinstatement from the Presidency itself.
They both say communication from the Presidency needs to improve.
There is no clarity whether she will remain the mouthpiece for the President, so we don't know in what capacity she is back on the job.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
In speaking to the Presidency they said they know Diko has spoken to the media but we as the employer has no position as yet so can you wait a little while.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape Town mayor.Read More
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen
Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto.Read More
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC
United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC.Read More
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant
Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset
John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of WesgroRead More
ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid ANC salaries.Read More
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More