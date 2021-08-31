Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum





AfriForum has officially declared a dispute with the government over the wasteful spending of taxes

It fears a tax revolt is imminent; this campaign aims to avoid one

© jarretera/123rf.com

Civil rights group AfriForum has published a tax manifesto in which it declares a dispute with the government about the continuous wasting of taxpayers’ money.

AfriForum warns that a general tax revolt will be unavoidable if the “continuous looting of the fiscus as well as the steamrolling of destructive policy ideas” do not stop immediately.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development at AfriForum (scroll up to listen).

Our campaign is to prevent that [tax revolt] from happening… We believe something like this is coming… We need to prevent this from happening, and therefore need reforms… Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development - AfriForum

Our tax money is not being properly spent… People should be demanding that their tax money is well spent… Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development - AfriForum