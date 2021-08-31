Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained
Times are getting tougher and we need all the help we can get on tips for ensuring our retirement.
How much do we need to retire?
The amount of money required at retirement to buy you a suitable income stream certainly depends on your personal needs and how long you need it for.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
For example, a male age 60 retiring now, needing a pension of R25,000 a month guaranteed payable for the rest of his life, will need a retirement lump sum amount of R2.7 million.
If you wanted the income to increase annually with inflation, you will need an amount of R4.4 million.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
If you are fortunate to have saved enough for retirement which annuities should you choose, asks Mandy?
There are two annuity options available says Naidoo. One is a living annuity and the second is a guaranteed life annuity.
LIFE ANNUITY EXPLAINED
A guaranteed life annuity provides you with a guaranteed monthly income in retirement until you die.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
In this scenario, you invest your retirement time savings with a lump sum insurer.
This insurer then commits to pay you an income for the rest of your life. And just like buying a car, there are different features you can choose.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
You can either choose to have your retirement income increase at a fixed rate annually, for example at 5%, you can choose to link your annual increase to inflation, or you can link it to the performance of the portfolio of assets, he explains.
With this type of annuity, you also do not have to worry about running out of money because the insurer guarantees your monthly income for as long as you live.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
Be aware that taking this route means when you die, there is no lump sum of money available that can be paid out to your dependents, he notes.
You can decide, however, upfront, to include a guarantee period during which the annuity will continue to pay an income to your dependents for the outstanding period if you pass away in the guarantee period.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
In addition, a benefit can be included in the annuity for it to be paid to surviving spouse.
LIVING ANNUITY EXPLAINED
With a living annuity, you can invest your retirement savings with an insurer and you decide how much you want to use as a retirement income every month.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
Naidoo says you can choose between 2.5 and 17.5% of your retirement savings balance each year.
You can change that percentage each year so have the flexibility to take a higher or lower income if needed and you also have the flexibility to choose your own investment portfolios.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
What are the risks?
The risk is that if the income you decide on is consistently higher over time than your investment portfolio's investment growth, your living annuity could run out while you are still alive.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
YOU CAN CHOOSE BOTH LIVING AND LIFE ANNUITIES
So how do you choose?
When choosing an annuity it is often a trade-off between having enough income to support your lifestyle and ensuring that you don't outlive your savings.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
You can split your savings and invest in a living annuity and a guaranteed life annuity.Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments - Momentum Corporate
