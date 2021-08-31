'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better'





Research has shown that the introduction of a sugar levy in South Africa has worked to reduce sales of sugary drinks

About 70% of women and about 40% of men in South Africa are overweight or obese, costing the economy about 7% of GDP

South Africans eat too much sugar. © lightwise/123rf.com

A group of economic and public health academics have written an open letter to Treasury and Sars in which they call for a doubling of the sugar tax.

The tax, as it stands, adds about 46 cents to the price of a can of Coke.

It has generated R5.4 billion in the two years since its introduction.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA (scroll up to listen).

The sugar tax… is only 10%. It’s not working as well as it could, however, it is working. We’ve done the research… purchases of sugary beverages have fallen by about a third… Professor Karen Hofman, Director - PRICELESS SA

… 70% of women in our country are overweight or obese, and 40% of men… We have an obesity epidemic… Obesity-related conditions are costing us close to 7% of GDP… Professor Karen Hofman, Director - PRICELESS SA