AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease





The price of petrol will increase by 4 cents per litre on Wednesday 1 September

This is contrary to earlier predictions made by the Automobile Association (AA)

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

The price of petrol will increase by 4 cents per litre on Wednesday 1 September, according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

Diesel prices will decrease by between 14 and 15 cents a litre.

Paraffin will decrease by 15 cents per litre and LP gas will increase by R1.72 per kilogram

The Automobile Association (AA) says it is disappointed after earlier predicting that petrol prices would be cut in September.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says fuel retail margins and the government's slate levy have contributed to the September fuel price adjustments.

The petrol price hike of 4 cents per litre is lower than in previous months. Nonetheless, Beard says it is still an increase.

"We're still in record territory with fuel prices", he tells CapeTalk.

We also thought it was going to go down. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Indications were that it was going down. I think the big change that has come in is obviously the retail margin of petrol, in other words, the margin that the retail takes has increased by 5c. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

But more significantly, the slate levy, which is for all intents and purposes a moveable feast, determined by the DMRE increased by 9 cents as well, because of that the prediction was a bit skewed. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association