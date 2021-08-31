'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day'
-
Public health experts are condemning Heineken for its "Take a Beer to Work Day" campaign
-
The campaign, they argue, has the intention of normalising drinking during the day
We drink when we’re happy; we drink when we’re sad.
South Africa has a drinking problem.
This is why Heineken’s “Take a Beer to Work Day” campaign is causing so much controversy.
Last week, busy intersections in Johannesburg were retrofitted as non-alcoholic beer pickup points.
Critics argue it’s a form of ambush marketing that aims to further normalise beer drinking.
The campaign, the critics argue, encourages the idea that people want to drink beer at all times, even at work (while you wait to have the real thing at home).
Is this an appropriate marketing strategy for alcohol brands?
John Maytham interviewed Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA.
Kariem discussed the morality of the Heineken campaign (scroll up to listen).
My vehicle was directed… into a Rea Vaya bus stop… that has been transformed into a Heineken beer drive-thru… I was handed a beer… I wasn’t made aware… that this wasn’t a road closure…Safura Abdool Kariem, Senior Researcher - Priceless SA
The sentiment behind ‘Take a Beer to Work Day’ is about normalising alcohol consumption… Basically, trying to get people to drink more…Safura Abdool Kariem, Senior Researcher - Priceless SA
We’ve seen this tactic used time and again… It’s all about… dismantling the social [non]acceptability of day drinking…Safura Abdool Kariem, Senior Researcher - Priceless SA
This campaign happened in the morning when parents were taking their children to school… Kids were being taken through these drive-thru beer stations…Safura Abdool Kariem, Senior Researcher - Priceless SA
This is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day… People posted pictures of themselves behind the wheel with all sorts of alcoholic products…Safura Abdool Kariem, Senior Researcher - Priceless SA
