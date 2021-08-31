We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church





The South African synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa is using its influence to convince vaccine-hesitant Christians to get vaccinated

It offers vaccinations in its churches

The South African synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa is using its influence (it has 500 000 members) to combat vaccine hesitancy.

They are lobbying their members and society to get vaccinated against Covid-19 under the “Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask” banner.

The church started the campaign with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.

Africa Melane interviewed Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (scroll up to listen).

In spite of the increasing number of people getting infected and succumbing, we still have a lot of people reluctant to get vaccinated… Fake news, misinformation and conspiracy theories have discouraged quite a number of people from getting vaccinated… Reverend Thulani Ndlazi, United Congregational Church of Southern Africa

We’re doing this to save lives… We run campaigns where we invite people to come to our churches to get vaccinated… Reverend Thulani Ndlazi, United Congregational Church of Southern Africa