We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church
-
The South African synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa is using its influence to convince vaccine-hesitant Christians to get vaccinated
-
It offers vaccinations in its churches
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
The South African synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa is using its influence (it has 500 000 members) to combat vaccine hesitancy.
They are lobbying their members and society to get vaccinated against Covid-19 under the “Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask” banner.
The church started the campaign with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.
Africa Melane interviewed Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (scroll up to listen).
In spite of the increasing number of people getting infected and succumbing, we still have a lot of people reluctant to get vaccinated… Fake news, misinformation and conspiracy theories have discouraged quite a number of people from getting vaccinated…Reverend Thulani Ndlazi, United Congregational Church of Southern Africa
We’re doing this to save lives… We run campaigns where we invite people to come to our churches to get vaccinated…Reverend Thulani Ndlazi, United Congregational Church of Southern Africa
You are a person because of other persons… We need to save lives… We really condemn that [giving third vaccine doses in rich countries] … They need to make vaccines available to all countries, especially developing countries…Reverend Thulani Ndlazi, United Congregational Church of Southern Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169583871_vaccination-campaign-in-a-clinic-people-getting-vaccinated-from-doctor-and-nurse-to-prevent-virus-ou.html?vti=lqtxi4fjgxnqzjxv3v-1-13
More from Local
AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to AA spokesperson Layton Beard about the latest fuel price adjustments for September.Read More
Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the uncle of two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg.Read More
[VIDEO] Lester gets Covid jab live on air and talk us through the process
Lester chats to Sister Angela and Marketing Manager Amanda Connors from Vitacare Pharmacy who took them through the process.Read More
No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha as officials vaccinate over 900 pets
Veterinarians have vaccinated over 900 dogs and cats in Khayelitsha after two dogs were infected with rabies.Read More
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters
Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik.Read More
Ex-MEC Qedani Mahlangu shifting blame at Life Esidimeni inquest - Section27
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Section 27's communications manager Nontsikelelo Mpulo about the Life Esidimeni hearings.Read More
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times
Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka.Read More
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans.Read More