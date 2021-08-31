Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
"As you can see, South Africa is riddled with scams and fake news, like this story that happened in a place called Ekurhuleni of a couple that announced they're expecting 11 babies..."
That's the intro to the Nando's advert that's setting social media alight.
The TV campaign plays on the infamous "Tembisa 10" saga that made international headlines and landed journalist Piet Rampedi in hot water.
RELATED: No decuplet babies born says the alleged Tembisa dad in family statement
"South Africa, we can't afford to believe fake news. But, you can afford the Nando's Prego and chips for R49.00"
The Nando's fake news ad is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.
The branding expert holds it up as a shining example of tactical advertising.
When big issues come up in the media whether they're lighthearted or serious you just know that either Nando's or Chicken Licken or perhaps Savanna are going to get in there and make something of it.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's very effective because it borrows all the equity from the issue.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch Nando's "Ekurhuleni 11" TV ad below:
As always, Nando's social commentary rakes in extra publicity as the Twitterverse goes crazy.
In this case, even former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela commented.
All this talk about #Nandos has triggered my craving for the grilled juicy extra extra hot #Nandos. But there are still no deliveries in my area 😆— Prof Thuli Madonsela #MelosKingdom (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 28, 2021
They sent @SAEditorsForum to discredit me. It failed. They sent @zapiro and dailymaverick. They failed. They sent @ThuliMadonsela3. She failed. Now they are sending #expensivepoliticalchicken @NandosSA, which sponsored #CR17 campaigns. pic.twitter.com/TCJ2UUcru6— Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) August 27, 2021
Listen to Rice's critique on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros' slot:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lleqZp-nxAQ
