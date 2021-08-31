Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

31 August 2021 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Soweto
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Eskom results
eskom debt
Andre de Ruyter

The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.

Eskom released its results for the financial year ended March 2021, on Tuesday afternoon.

It reported that it reduced gross outstanding debt by R81.9 billion, with government support of R56 billion contributing towards debt servicing.

As a result of an 8.76% tariff increase revenue growth improved to R204.3 billion.

However, the power utility is still sitting on a mountain of debt.

We regret that we have to report a net after-tax loss of R18.9 billion. This is largely attributable to the fact that we continue to have an unsustainable debt burden which causes us to pay in the past financial year net debt service cost of R31.5 billion

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

Bruce Whitfield interviews de Ruyter on The Money Show.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

The Money Show host notes that in terms of Eskom's nearly R19 billion loss, one of the single biggest costs is servicing debt - over the period this amounted to R31 billion.

It is clearly a reflection of the fact that our debt burden as it is currently, is not sustainable.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

At an operating profit level we are profitable. We made an operating profit of R5.8 billion which is not to be sneezed at, but once you have to start servicing about R400 billion's worth of debt your interest costs really become extremely burdensome.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

That is why, to solve the Eskom conundrum, you need to address this debt situation.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

De Ruyter explains the "three main levers" that Eskom would like to pull to address its debt: increase tariffs to cost-reflective levels, persuade some customers (defaulting municipalities owe R39 billion) to pay what they owe, and an injection of equity.

We've calculated that if we get an equity injection of R100 billion to R150 billion, which admittedly is a very large amount of money, we will be able to be financially self-sustaining going forward and not require any further assistance from the tax payer.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

Investors - particularly those who invest pensioners' money - are very cautious, as they should be... We're not entitled to any pension money, so we've got to give them assurances that they will not assume a greater degree of risk than they already face...

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

There is a constellation of risk mitigation measures that, also with the cooperation and support of National Treasury, we have to put in place so it's quite a complex deal to pull off.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

Just how close to the wind is the power utility sailing on a regular basis in terms of grid stability?

Over the last month the grid has performed particularly well... load losses have been trending downwards in spite of the fact that we have had some pretty cold weather with very high demand. The system has been able to cope, so I think we are starting to see the very first green shoots of positive results coming out of our reliability maintenance programme.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

Touch wood - we definitely have some ways to go - but the system is looking significantly more stable and those unplanned load losses are coming under control.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

The 6.7% decrease in volumes, that occurred predominantly in the first half of the last financial year. We've seen a recovery since then, but... the overall consumption drop per annum is about 1%...

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

... and of course that's closely correlated to economic growth, the rate at which manufacturing contracts, as well as the fact that we are moving to a more services-orientated economy which is less energy-intensive.

André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom

Listen to the in-depth interview with de Ruyter, where he also explains the real meaning of "cost-reflective" tariffs:




