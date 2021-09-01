Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun





The lawyer representing the 21 people who had tents and possessions confiscated by the City argues that the by-laws do not allow for people to be evicted

Attorney Jonty Cogger says the City has jumped the gun

The case will be heard in court on Friday

Green Point, Cape Town

The rift in the Atlantic seaboard community over the treatment of the homeless and underprivileged in the area is once again in the spotlight.

This time the focus is on a group of about 21 destitute people living in tents next to the tennis courts in Green Point, opposite the police station.

Last week the City of Cape Town confiscated their belongings including medication and identity documents. This was allegedly done without a legitimate court order.

Some of the goods have in the meantime been returned, but the group has not been allowed to set up their tents again. The matter was back in court yesterday.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger is representing the community in the Cape High Court.

They did not just confiscate personal belongings but also the tents. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

No authorisation can allow an arbitrary eviction he notes. This has to go through a court of law.

The Paia Act is there to prevent people from being deprived of their homes. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The amendments to the by-law are still ongoing which do include removing any transient structures.

The City has jumped the gun completely. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Their belongings have been returned but they are not being allowed to put up their tents again. The City says they cannot re-erect their tents because it is an infringement of the by-law. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

This whole thing stinks of an ulterior motive to get rid of the people living there. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

He believes there is an inordinate amount of attention in the wrong direction.

It's almost like a police state. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Replace all the energy going into policing into social work. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Where do these people go, he asks?

It is a displacement issue. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The case is due to be heard in court on Friday 3 September at 11am, says Cogger.