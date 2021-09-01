Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Narratives in politics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Solly Moeng - Brand Reputation Management Adviser & Ceo at Donvalley
Stuart Jones
Today at 09:15
The festival that got tour guides off their feet & tour guide assoc
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Howard - Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Northern Cape's vaccination programme
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
George Benjamin - Corporate Affairs and Social Performance Manager at Kolomela mine at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 10:05
The History of... Telling the story of Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
edwin angless
Josette Cole - Executive Dirtector at Development Action Group
Today at 10:30
Edu crisis: Many teachers reaching retirement, while others deal with the stresses.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Today at 11:05
Media Critique: Paralympic coverages shows disabled bodies are on the margins
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
View all Business
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

1 September 2021 7:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Ndifuna Ukwazi
green point
court case
City of Cape Town by-laws
Cape Town homeless

Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto.
Green Point, Cape Town

The rift in the Atlantic seaboard community over the treatment of the homeless and underprivileged in the area is once again in the spotlight.

This time the focus is on a group of about 21 destitute people living in tents next to the tennis courts in Green Point, opposite the police station.

Last week the City of Cape Town confiscated their belongings including medication and identity documents. This was allegedly done without a legitimate court order.

Some of the goods have in the meantime been returned, but the group has not been allowed to set up their tents again. The matter was back in court yesterday.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger is representing the community in the Cape High Court.

They did not just confiscate personal belongings but also the tents.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

No authorisation can allow an arbitrary eviction he notes. This has to go through a court of law.

The Paia Act is there to prevent people from being deprived of their homes.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The amendments to the by-law are still ongoing which do include removing any transient structures.

The City has jumped the gun completely.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Their belongings have been returned but they are not being allowed to put up their tents again. The City says they cannot re-erect their tents because it is an infringement of the by-law.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

This whole thing stinks of an ulterior motive to get rid of the people living there.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

He believes there is an inordinate amount of attention in the wrong direction.

It's almost like a police state.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Replace all the energy going into policing into social work.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Where do these people go, he asks?

It is a displacement issue.

Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The case is due to be heard in court on Friday 3 September at 11am, says Cogger.




1 September 2021 7:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Ndifuna Ukwazi
green point
court case
City of Cape Town by-laws
Cape Town homeless

More from Local

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

31 August 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church

31 August 2021 4:06 PM

Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

31 August 2021 3:19 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to AA spokesperson Layton Beard about the latest fuel price adjustments for September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

31 August 2021 2:01 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the uncle of two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Lester gets Covid jab live on air and talk us through the process

31 August 2021 12:55 PM

Lester chats to Sister Angela and Marketing Manager Amanda Connors from Vitacare Pharmacy who took them through the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha as officials vaccinate over 900 pets

31 August 2021 11:28 AM

Veterinarians have vaccinated over 900 dogs and cats in Khayelitsha after two dogs were infected with rabies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters

31 August 2021 9:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-MEC Qedani Mahlangu shifting blame at Life Esidimeni inquest - Section27

31 August 2021 8:16 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Section 27's communications manager Nontsikelelo Mpulo about the Life Esidimeni hearings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'

30 August 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing

31 August 2021 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain

31 August 2021 9:26 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape Town mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen

30 August 2021 11:00 AM

Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC

30 August 2021 9:01 AM

United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

30 August 2021 7:39 AM

Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24

26 August 2021 7:58 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury

26 August 2021 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset

26 August 2021 5:17 PM

John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools

26 August 2021 3:09 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid ANC salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

Local

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant

1 September 2021 7:53 AM

Transnet, SIU say Msagala ruling a key step in ensuring accountability

1 September 2021 7:21 AM

De Ruyter: Eskom needed cost-reflective tariff to prevent further govt bailouts

1 September 2021 6:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA