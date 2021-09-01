EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
South Africans must be able to rely on safe railway access
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 15:40
South Africa Travel Rules: An update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider
Today at 16:20
The 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
UCT Leopard's Lair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kayla Barnes
Today at 17:05
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
No amount of technology and power can conceal the humiliation and catastrophe the US suffered in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismael Lagardien
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans. 1 September 2021 11:01 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

1 September 2021 8:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, talks to Africa Melane about the latest situation regarding Jacob Zuma.
  • Former president Jacob Zuma was hospitalised days after beginning his 15-month prison sentence for being in contempt of court
  • On Tuesday it was reported that Zuma is allegedly refusing to be examined by the NPA medical doctors
  • Does Zuma have a legal right to refuse the medical examination? A legal expert believes Zuma's legal team are being disingenuous and he has no legal grounds for refusal
Former President Jacob Zuma checks his phone while at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Last month, Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State may grant a medical practitioner of its choosing to examine Jacob Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption.

However, the former president is allegedly refusing to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors, saying the court should trust his own medical doctor's report.

Zuma is serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court but was hospitalised days after his arrest.

If mandated by a court, does Zuma have a legal leg to stand on in his refusal, asks Africa Melane?

I think Jacob Zuma and his foundation are being very disingenuous here.

Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Phiri notes that Advocate Dali Mpophu, head of Zuma's legal team, submitted to Judge Koen that if the NPA had any issues with the medical report then they would be entitled to cross-examine Zuma's medical team.

[The NPA] would then be in a position to have their own medical experts to work out what Mr Zuma's medical team did and did not do and whether the opinion that he may not be fit to stand trial is actually a legitimate opinion.

Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Also, let's not forget that the order was taken by consent by both parties and not much argument was led in this respect.

Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

The head of the NPA's legal team Advocate Wim Trengove, in fact, argued that Section 37 of the Criminal Procedures Act allows for bodily fluids and samples to be taken for this very purpose - and Mpofu did not argue the point, notes Phiri.

So I am actually surprised that there would be an about-turn at this point in time and in my view, really disingenuous and without real substance or a leg to stand on.

Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Let's wait and see the NPA's attitude to this medical report. That is one thing we do not know. Let's see if they accept the medical report and Zuma's unfitness to stand trial for the foreseeable period which was about six months.

Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Zuma has undergone a medical procedure and his doctors have stated he is due to undergo further procedures which will take a number of months as he remains in the military hospital.

The NPA has not commented on this issue publically saying the matter will be dealt with in court.

If they do contest that then we will have cross-examination on the matter. Any request to have the trial postponed on the grounds of Mr Zuma's health will then be contested.

Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

As a general proposition, the right to health care allows a person to determine what medical procedures they will consent to, but he notes, in terms of Section 37 of the Criminal Procedures Act the court does allow for this assessment.

In terms of Zuma's privacy, I think the NPA has been quite good at keeping those confidential details out of the media and restricted that to the court process, and within that context, these medical details can then be divulged to the extent that is necessary without violating the right to privacy.

Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel



1 September 2021 8:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Local Politics

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

EWN Highlights

Maynier: WC spent R214m on COVID-19-realted expenditure to date

1 September 2021 11:50 AM

Eskom's De Ruyter warns of coming electricity tariff hikes

1 September 2021 11:17 AM

5 people shot dead in Umlazi

1 September 2021 10:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA