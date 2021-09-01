EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?





Former president Jacob Zuma was hospitalised days after beginning his 15-month prison sentence for being in contempt of court

On Tuesday it was reported that Zuma is allegedly refusing to be examined by the NPA medical doctors

Does Zuma have a legal right to refuse the medical examination? A legal expert believes Zuma's legal team are being disingenuous and he has no legal grounds for refusal

Former President Jacob Zuma checks his phone while at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Last month, Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State may grant a medical practitioner of its choosing to examine Jacob Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption.

However, the former president is allegedly refusing to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors, saying the court should trust his own medical doctor's report.

Zuma is serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court but was hospitalised days after his arrest.

If mandated by a court, does Zuma have a legal leg to stand on in his refusal, asks Africa Melane?

I think Jacob Zuma and his foundation are being very disingenuous here. Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Phiri notes that Advocate Dali Mpophu, head of Zuma's legal team, submitted to Judge Koen that if the NPA had any issues with the medical report then they would be entitled to cross-examine Zuma's medical team.

[The NPA] would then be in a position to have their own medical experts to work out what Mr Zuma's medical team did and did not do and whether the opinion that he may not be fit to stand trial is actually a legitimate opinion. Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Also, let's not forget that the order was taken by consent by both parties and not much argument was led in this respect. Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

The head of the NPA's legal team Advocate Wim Trengove, in fact, argued that Section 37 of the Criminal Procedures Act allows for bodily fluids and samples to be taken for this very purpose - and Mpofu did not argue the point, notes Phiri.

So I am actually surprised that there would be an about-turn at this point in time and in my view, really disingenuous and without real substance or a leg to stand on. Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Let's wait and see the NPA's attitude to this medical report. That is one thing we do not know. Let's see if they accept the medical report and Zuma's unfitness to stand trial for the foreseeable period which was about six months. Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Zuma has undergone a medical procedure and his doctors have stated he is due to undergo further procedures which will take a number of months as he remains in the military hospital.

The NPA has not commented on this issue publically saying the matter will be dealt with in court.

If they do contest that then we will have cross-examination on the matter. Any request to have the trial postponed on the grounds of Mr Zuma's health will then be contested. Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

As a general proposition, the right to health care allows a person to determine what medical procedures they will consent to, but he notes, in terms of Section 37 of the Criminal Procedures Act the court does allow for this assessment.

In terms of Zuma's privacy, I think the NPA has been quite good at keeping those confidential details out of the media and restricted that to the court process, and within that context, these medical details can then be divulged to the extent that is necessary without violating the right to privacy. Benedict Phiri, MD - IusPrudentia Special Counsel