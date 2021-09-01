Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
South Africans must be able to rely on safe railway access
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 15:40
South Africa Travel Rules: An update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider
Today at 16:20
The 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
UCT Leopard's Lair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kayla Barnes
Today at 17:05
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
No amount of technology and power can conceal the humiliation and catastrophe the US suffered in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismael Lagardien
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans. 1 September 2021 11:01 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant

1 September 2021 7:53 AM
by Kaylynn Palm
Tags:
SASSA
R350 grant
COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants.

CAPE TOWN - Applications for the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant have closed.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that close to 11.5 million beneficiaries had been accepted.

Applications for the R350 grant opened earlier this month.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi: "We moved last week Wednesday from 6,000 to 250,000, which then went to 700,000 payments a day. We're at 1.5 million."

Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants.

"Once a decision is made in terms of gathering all the data of information regarding an individual, we'll be communicating with those who were not fully approved."

He said that the agency was checking with the Social Development Department on whether applications will be accepted beyond the deadline of 31 August.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant




1 September 2021 7:53 AM
by Kaylynn Palm
Tags:
SASSA
R350 grant
COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant

More from Local

Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist

1 September 2021 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues

1 September 2021 11:01 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'

1 September 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

1 September 2021 7:06 AM

Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

31 August 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church

31 August 2021 4:06 PM

Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

31 August 2021 3:19 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to AA spokesperson Layton Beard about the latest fuel price adjustments for September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

31 August 2021 2:01 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the uncle of two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Lester gets Covid jab live on air and talk us through the process

31 August 2021 12:55 PM

Lester chats to Sister Angela and Marketing Manager Amanda Connors from Vitacare Pharmacy who took them through the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Local Politics

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

EWN Highlights

Maynier: WC spent R214m on COVID-19-realted expenditure to date

1 September 2021 11:50 AM

Eskom's De Ruyter warns of coming electricity tariff hikes

1 September 2021 11:17 AM

5 people shot dead in Umlazi

1 September 2021 10:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA