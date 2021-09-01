Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant
CAPE TOWN - Applications for the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant have closed.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that close to 11.5 million beneficiaries had been accepted.
Applications for the R350 grant opened earlier this month.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi: "We moved last week Wednesday from 6,000 to 250,000, which then went to 700,000 payments a day. We're at 1.5 million."
Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants.
"Once a decision is made in terms of gathering all the data of information regarding an individual, we'll be communicating with those who were not fully approved."
He said that the agency was checking with the Social Development Department on whether applications will be accepted beyond the deadline of 31 August.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans.Read More
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA.Read More
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun
Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More
We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church
Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa.Read More
AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to AA spokesperson Layton Beard about the latest fuel price adjustments for September.Read More
Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the uncle of two-year-old Imthande Swartbooi and the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg.Read More