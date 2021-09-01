



CAPE TOWN - Applications for the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant have closed.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that close to 11.5 million beneficiaries had been accepted.

Applications for the R350 grant opened earlier this month.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi: "We moved last week Wednesday from 6,000 to 250,000, which then went to 700,000 payments a day. We're at 1.5 million."

Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants.

"Once a decision is made in terms of gathering all the data of information regarding an individual, we'll be communicating with those who were not fully approved."

He said that the agency was checking with the Social Development Department on whether applications will be accepted beyond the deadline of 31 August.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant