[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'
-
Heavy rain has caused the decommissioned Witsand landfill to spill tons of garbage onto the beach
-
It is a recurring problem, as moving sand frequently exposes what was put into the landfill
-
There are only two landfills (out of 156) left
Heavy downpours have caused a breach in an old, retired landfill in Witsand, spilling tons of litter onto the beach and into the ocean.
More than 700 bags of garbage have been removed over the weekend.
There are persistent problems with the landfill in Witsand, according to Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA.
Pillay blames poor waste management.
Cape Town Mayco Member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg says the city is working to contain the landfill breach.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pillay (scroll up to listen).
The Witsand landfill is a decommissioned landfill that the city used around the 1970s. It’s filled and covered with the last of the shifting dunes we have in the Western Cape… With the sand moving… it’s exposing all of what was put into that landfill…Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme - WWF-SA
Heavy downpours… literally created a deluge of garbage… particularly plastic… it’s a frightening scene. It’s literally a river of litter entering our oceans.Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme - WWF-SA
We’re in real trouble in South Africa, especially in the Western Cape. We only have two landfills left, and we’re filling them up furiously. We started with 156… It’s quite frightening; when they fill up, where will we put our garbage?Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme - WWF-SA
It’s right close to the ocean, which is not very good planning… Entanglement for birds, mammals, fish… Birds ingest bits of plastic… Seals get messed up. Turtles… Colourants, chemicals…Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme - WWF-SA
About 80% of what ends up in the ocean are from landfills… Your plastic is probably more well-travelled than you are…Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme - WWF-SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19824698_pile-of-domestic-garbage-in-landfill-copyrighted-material-thoroughly-removed.html?vti=myqohx2llvpm81ggm2-1-17
