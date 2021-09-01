Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues





The Home Affairs Dept is working on a new appointment system to help combat long queues outside its offices countrywide

Although timelines are unclear, DA MP Angel Khanyile says the booking system would make a huge impact on the department's service delivery

Green barcoded ID book: Image Qama Qukula/CapeTalk

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) will introduce a self-managed appointment system in a bid to cut down long queues outside its branches.

The department made the announcement at a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday.

DA MP and Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile, says the booking system will be accessed on mobile devices in a number of official South African languages.

Users will input their ID number to book a slot for a specific service at a specific Home Affairs office.

It's understood that the department will still accept walk-in appointments alongside the booking system.

Although timelines are unclear, Khanyile says the appointment system will help improve service delivery at DHA offices across South Africa.

While this is a move in the right direction, the DHA will also have to fast-track network upgrades to ensure that its service offerings stay online.

Khanyile says Parliament's portfolio committee on Home Affairs will receive another progress report in the next 90 days.

We are pleased to know that the appointment system is going to work through the smartphones for every person that has a smartphone but also people who are using phones with basic features. Angel Khanyile, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs

As long as you have some sort of device, you'll be able to access this service. You'll also be able to access it in one of the 9 (sic) official South African languages. Angel Khanyile, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs

They also made a commitment that they are still going to assist people that are walking in. Angel Khanyile, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs

If we use the appointment system it will assist the department in fighting the war against long queues. Angel Khanyile, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs

As far as timelines are concerned, they were not able to give us any timelines, but it is an issue that we are definitely going to keep following up. Angel Khanyile, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs