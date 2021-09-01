France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans





France is welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from South Africa – without restrictions or the need to quarantine

Unvaccinated South Africans may still visit, but need to go into quarantine for 10 days

Paris, France. © epokrovsky/123rf.com

South Africans remain on the UK’s red list for travel.

France, however, is welcoming us and our rands to its shores - if you’re fully vaccinated.

The country considers you fully vaccinated 28 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine or seven days after receiving your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier (scroll up to listen).

Today it’s possible for South Africans to travel to France. It’s one of the only countries in Europe where it is easy to go… I invite you to go to France… Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador to South Africa

If you are vaccinated, you just need to show the certificate… You’ll receive a health pass to go to the restaurants, the theatres, the museums… any public space… Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador to South Africa

If you are not vaccinated, you can travel to France, but you have to spend 10 days in quarantine… Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador to South Africa