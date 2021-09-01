France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans
-
France is welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from South Africa – without restrictions or the need to quarantine
-
Unvaccinated South Africans may still visit, but need to go into quarantine for 10 days
South Africans remain on the UK’s red list for travel.
France, however, is welcoming us and our rands to its shores - if you’re fully vaccinated.
The country considers you fully vaccinated 28 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine or seven days after receiving your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier (scroll up to listen).
Today it’s possible for South Africans to travel to France. It’s one of the only countries in Europe where it is easy to go… I invite you to go to France…Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador to South Africa
If you are vaccinated, you just need to show the certificate… You’ll receive a health pass to go to the restaurants, the theatres, the museums… any public space…Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador to South Africa
If you are not vaccinated, you can travel to France, but you have to spend 10 days in quarantine…Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador to South Africa
France is the fifth country of origin for tourism in South Africa. We are really encouraging French people to visit South Africa…Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador to South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148212075_beautiful-young-girl-sitting-near-the-eiffel-tower-in-paris-tourist-enjoying-her-vacation-in-france.html?vti=mqtbn0ylgr2lwcngci-1-2
More from Lifestyle
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day'
John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA.Read More
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA.Read More
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained
Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement.Read More
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
SA's oldest property ever to be auctioned snatched for R52.25 million
The pristinely restored 450m² main manor house comprising five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a lounge, dining room and kitchen as well as a wrap-around open terrace paved in terracotta tiles and a splash pool.Read More
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record for the longest line of food cans.Read More
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic
Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far.Read More
More from Business
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021.Read More
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day'
John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA.Read More
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA.Read More
Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum
Mandy Wiener interviews Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development at AfriForum.Read More
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More