Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape

1 September 2021 1:29 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Northern Cape
Kumba Iron Ore
Vaccinations
Covid-19 vaccination

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.
  • The private sector has partnered with the Department of health to establish outreach teams to deploy vaccines into these rural areas of the Northern Cape
  • Kumba Iron Ore is one of the companies that is helping take vaccines closer to the people using some of its existing facilities within communities to run vaccination sites
An uneven, difficult to drive on gravel road like this leads the way to many schools in Kuruman, Northern Cape. Picture: Carmel Loggenberg/EWN

The Northern Cape has the smallest population of all South Africa's provinces at around 1.2 million people of which half are too young to qualify currently for Covid-19 vaccinations, says Lester.

The province has reportedly been performing well around major centres such as Kimberley, De Aar, Upington, and Springbok.

But what about the more far-flung towns and settlements, asks Lester?

Outreach teams from the private sector have been deployed to these areas, among them is Kumba Iron Ore.

We have partnered with the Department of health to bring vaccines closer to the people.

Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore

We have our own facilities as the company that is within the community aimed at doing work with the community and we are using some of those facilities to take the vaccine to the people.

Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore

These vaccination sites are open to employees and their dependents, she says.

This past weekend we did a good drive in the community using the malls and community halls to target those 18 years and above.

Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore

She says it has been fairly successful but they encourage more employees and families to get the jab.

Kumba has also organised transportation for those who are unable to reach the vaccination areas.

Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore

The company is helping get the vaccine to employees in these deep rural areas of the Northern Cape where Sishen mine and Kolomela mines are situated.

People in these deep rural areas are unable to reach the vaccination sites so we have to take the vaccines there.

Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore

She says Kumba has vehicles and ambulances equipped to drive on rural roads.




