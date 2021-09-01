Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape
- The private sector has partnered with the Department of health to establish outreach teams to deploy vaccines into these rural areas of the Northern Cape
- Kumba Iron Ore is one of the companies that is helping take vaccines closer to the people using some of its existing facilities within communities to run vaccination sites
The Northern Cape has the smallest population of all South Africa's provinces at around 1.2 million people of which half are too young to qualify currently for Covid-19 vaccinations, says Lester.
The province has reportedly been performing well around major centres such as Kimberley, De Aar, Upington, and Springbok.
But what about the more far-flung towns and settlements, asks Lester?
Outreach teams from the private sector have been deployed to these areas, among them is Kumba Iron Ore.
We have partnered with the Department of health to bring vaccines closer to the people.Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore
We have our own facilities as the company that is within the community aimed at doing work with the community and we are using some of those facilities to take the vaccine to the people.Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore
These vaccination sites are open to employees and their dependents, she says.
This past weekend we did a good drive in the community using the malls and community halls to target those 18 years and above.Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore
She says it has been fairly successful but they encourage more employees and families to get the jab.
Kumba has also organised transportation for those who are unable to reach the vaccination areas.Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore
The company is helping get the vaccine to employees in these deep rural areas of the Northern Cape where Sishen mine and Kolomela mines are situated.
People in these deep rural areas are unable to reach the vaccination sites so we have to take the vaccines there.Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager - Kumba Iron Ore
She says Kumba has vehicles and ambulances equipped to drive on rural roads.
More from Business
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans
Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021.Read More
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day'
John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA.Read More
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA.Read More
Tax revolt is coming. Our campaign is to prevent it – AfriForum
Mandy Wiener interviews Ernst Roets, Head of Community Development at AfriForum.Read More
More from Politics
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun
Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing
Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve.Read More
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape Town mayor.Read More
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen
Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto.Read More
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC
United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC.Read More
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant
Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
More from Local
Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observatory.Read More
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans.Read More
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA.Read More
Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants.Read More
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun
Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter
The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.Read More
We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church
Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa.Read More