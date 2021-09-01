Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change





A project is underway to commemorate the diverse history of Observatory in Cape Town

Researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless are part of the initiative to document the rich heritage and unfolding “living history” of the multi-cultural suburb

The duo says Observatory is a microcosm of Cape Town's history and society

Capetonians are invited to submit their stories and memories about the people, places, and events that have shaped Obs

Image: Observatory Improvement District/Instagram

Do you have a story to tell about Observatory?

"Telling the Story of Observatory" is a heritage and memory project commissioned by the Observatory Improvement District.

It aims to gather memories and stories about Obs over time to develop a plan to bring the area's history alive and inspire active citizenship.

You are invited to share your story or memories by visiting the project's Facebook page or by sending an email to tellingthestoryofobservatory@gmail.com

Researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless are part of the initiative to help document the rich heritage and cultural diversity of the cosmopolitan suburb.

Cole says Observatory symbolises "the beginning of Cape Town" where colonial conquest first began along the Liesbeek River.

She says the area has been shaped by various events in history but has always remained a melting pot of culture and activism.

It is historically, a very symbolic area... It starts with the Liesbeek River... which begins to symbolise almost the beginning of Cape Town. The fact that people lived along the river before the arrival of various colonial groups. Josette Cole, Researcher

It becomes almost a microcosm of the way in which Cape Town developed in terms of all its challenges and problems. It's got a history of pain, it's got a history of pioneer spirit, I suppose - people building out of nothing. Josette Cole, Researcher

It's always been a place of activism and a place of culture and change. Josette Cole, Researcher

Angless says Observatory has always been the home of activism, social justice, and resistance over the years.