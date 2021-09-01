Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa): An Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
The COVID 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
UCT Leopard's Lair Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Shelton
Today at 17:05
Municipality Eskom Debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
What went wrong for the US in Afghanistan? A discussion with Analyst Ismail Lagardien
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 17:45
Would new rugby rules be a positive game changer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Zondagh
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observator... 1 September 2021 12:33 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival 1 September 2021 3:46 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change

1 September 2021 12:33 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Observatory
Observatory Improvement District
Telling the Story of Observatory
Obs Cape Town

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observatory.
  • A project is underway to commemorate the diverse history of Observatory in Cape Town
  • Researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless are part of the initiative to document the rich heritage and unfolding “living history” of the multi-cultural suburb
  • The duo says Observatory is a microcosm of Cape Town's history and society
  • Capetonians are invited to submit their stories and memories about the people, places, and events that have shaped Obs
Image: Observatory Improvement District/Instagram

Do you have a story to tell about Observatory?

"Telling the Story of Observatory" is a heritage and memory project commissioned by the Observatory Improvement District.

It aims to gather memories and stories about Obs over time to develop a plan to bring the area's history alive and inspire active citizenship.

You are invited to share your story or memories by visiting the project's Facebook page or by sending an email to tellingthestoryofobservatory@gmail.com

Researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless are part of the initiative to help document the rich heritage and cultural diversity of the cosmopolitan suburb.

Cole says Observatory symbolises "the beginning of Cape Town" where colonial conquest first began along the Liesbeek River.

She says the area has been shaped by various events in history but has always remained a melting pot of culture and activism.

RELATED: Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development

It is historically, a very symbolic area... It starts with the Liesbeek River... which begins to symbolise almost the beginning of Cape Town. The fact that people lived along the river before the arrival of various colonial groups.

Josette Cole, Researcher

It becomes almost a microcosm of the way in which Cape Town developed in terms of all its challenges and problems. It's got a history of pain, it's got a history of pioneer spirit, I suppose - people building out of nothing.

Josette Cole, Researcher

It's always been a place of activism and a place of culture and change.

Josette Cole, Researcher

RELATED: Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue

Angless says Observatory has always been the home of activism, social justice, and resistance over the years.

I think maybe there's something in the soil of Observatory that seeps into the blood of people who live there and gives them this spirit of resistance.

Edwin Angless, filmmaker



1 September 2021 12:33 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Observatory
Observatory Improvement District
Telling the Story of Observatory
Obs Cape Town

More from Local

Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape

1 September 2021 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist

1 September 2021 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues

1 September 2021 11:01 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'

1 September 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant

1 September 2021 7:53 AM

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

1 September 2021 7:06 AM

Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

31 August 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church

31 August 2021 4:06 PM

Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

31 August 2021 3:19 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to AA spokesperson Layton Beard about the latest fuel price adjustments for September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Local Politics

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

EWN Highlights

Ex-Life Esidimeni exec insists patients were moved with all medical records

1 September 2021 3:35 PM

'Abject' govt failure: Iconic Lilies Leaf Farm Museum closes indefinitely

1 September 2021 3:23 PM

'We've suffered a tragic loss': ANC honours late MKMVA leader Maphatsoe

1 September 2021 3:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA