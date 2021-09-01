Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist





Teachers in South Africa have rising rates of anxiety and depression

They have to provide psychological support in addition to academic teaching, a difficult task when their own mental health is not what it should be

Studies have shown a relationship between the mental wellbeing of a teacher, and a student’s commitment to learning

© zhuravlevab/123rf.com

It’s been just over a month since schools have returned to full-time, in-person classes.

The pressure is on, and the teachers, who are expected to assist stressed and anxious learners are themselves exhausted and at risk of burnout.

After 18 months of disruption, the education system has lost ground.

Some learners have a whole year to catch up on; up to 500 00 have dropped out completely.

South Africa, on average, has one teacher for 35 learners.

Lowering that ratio to 1:25 would require an extra 100 000 teachers.

Despite this, the government is not filling posts, and some schools are resorting to “governing body posts”.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (scroll up to listen).

Porter says that many teachers are struggling with anxiety and plummeting job satisfaction.

Many teachers are considering leaving the profession, she says.

Porter says studies show a correlation between the well-being of teachers and their students’ commitment to learning.

It is something that we don’t focus on enough. There are rising levels of anxiety, depression, and stress among teachers… Dr Alicia Porter, South African Society of Psychiatrists

… The pressure has become so much more… They provide psychological support… But teachers themselves are struggling to cope… Dr Alicia Porter, South African Society of Psychiatrists

They are the teacher, they are the psychological support, they’re the social worker, they’re the parent… The problem is that their mental health is then neglected… Dr Alicia Porter, South African Society of Psychiatrists