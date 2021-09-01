Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa): An Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
The COVID 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
UCT Leopard's Lair Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Shelton
Today at 17:05
Municipality Eskom Debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
What went wrong for the US in Afghanistan? A discussion with Analyst Ismail Lagardien
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 17:45
Would new rugby rules be a positive game changer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Zondagh
Latest Local
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observator... 1 September 2021 12:33 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival 1 September 2021 3:46 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
View all Opinion
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

1 September 2021 12:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Retirement
Insurance
Personal finance
Mandy Wiener
investing
investments
Pension
The Midday Report
social security
Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Isobel Frye

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

  • The Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute is disappointed that the government has withdrawn the green paper proposing mandatory contributions to a pension fund

  • It says the response to the green paper by organised business was not “in good faith”

The government has withdrawn the green paper that proposed a compulsory pension and insurance fund for workers.

It gave no reasons for the withdrawal.

The government wanted all formally employed workers to pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-managed social security fund.

© michaeljayfoto/123rf.com

"There were far too many wide-ranging and negative impacts that just talking about was going to have on the economy," said Wayne Duvenage of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

"You have to make sure you have your social partners or stakeholders fully engaged,” said Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla.

“We don't want to shoot the entire thing down.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (scroll up to listen).

We need to understand the full process around this… I’m very disappointed that the green paper has been withdrawn… We started talking about this around 2008… The idea is not new…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

What is in the green paper has been worked on in incredibly fine detail… As a member of the negotiating team, I cannot say that the recent responses by organised business and National Treasury are completely in good faith…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

We are talking about the adoption of a new social security fund. It would not be done in parallel with existing pensions… When this fund comes into being – we’re looking at about five to 10 years’ time – it would be the only pension contribution for the majority of low-income workers… All vested rights… will continue to be held by the private pension funds…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

It’s important that the debate… continues with the urgency it needs…

Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute



