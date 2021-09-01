Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality in Digital Vibes saga, says SIU
- The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says Mkhize may have committed criminal acts in connection with the Digital Vibes contract
- The SIU briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the contract and other Covid-19 tender investigations
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality when approving the Digital Vibes communications contract.
The SIU also stated that Mkhize may have been negligent when approving budgets for the National Health Insurance (NHI) and the Covid-19 media campaigns, reports Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze.
Digital Vibes was awarded R150 million for the communications contract, which has since been declared irregular.
The SIU briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its investigations into Covid-19-related tender corruption on Wednesday.
The presentation was led by SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi.
The report details the infractions that the minister did like that he may have been negligent when approving budgets in respect of the NHI and the Covid-19 media campaign and may have acted contrary to relevant Cabinet decisions.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It's quite scathing when you look at the report... As we all know, the minister has since resigned and nothing could be done to him as a result of this report and its findings.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : @GautengHealth/Twitter
