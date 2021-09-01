Streaming issues? Report here
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre

1 September 2021
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Baxter Theatre
Zabalaza Theatre Festival

Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival
  • Zabalaza Season of The Best Masambeni! will showcase four productions selected from the main Zabalaza festival earlier this year
  • The productions will take place from 7-18 September 2021
  • Performances will be limited to a capacity of 50 audience members

Live performances in front of an audience is making a return to the Baxter Theatre once again.

The first ever Zabalaza Season of the Best, Masambeni! will feature four powerful productions which were selected from the main Zabalaza festival earlier this year.

The four winning productions in the will take place from 7 to 18 September 2021 in the Golden Arrow Studio.

Performances will be limited to a capacity of fifty audience members as regulated by lockdown Level 3 restrictions.

The Baxter has been trying really hard just to keep the lights going and making sure the actors get paid.

Mdu Kweyama - Artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival

Normally during the Zabalaza festival...all the earnings and door takings go back to the artists, so they get paid during this hard period.

Mdu Kweyama - Artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival

Following their sold-out runs at the 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival in March, the Baxter Theatre decided to create the first-ever selection of four winners.

Heads or Tail(s)?, performed in Afrikaans and English, delves into the life of a family torn by a secret, harboured by the mother.

Thank you for your Service is about a young man who followed in the footsteps of his father, has completedhis service in the army and returns home to visit his family.

Blood on the Road examines how for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko! is about a young gay doctor who returns to his village after his father dies, and tries to hide his sexuality from his childhood friend during their reunion.

These four productions deal with a lot of issues. Life, love, loss and culture...You find all those topics and themes in these productions.

Mdu Kweyama - Artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival

Ticket prices for the Baxter’s Zabalaza Season of the Best, Masambeni! can be purchased through Webtickets online at www.webtickets.co.za

Scroll to the top of teh article to listen to the interview.




1 September 2021 3:46 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Baxter Theatre
Zabalaza Theatre Festival

