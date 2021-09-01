Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
'South Africans must demand safe rail transport' - Dr Oscar van Heerden John Maytham speak to Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of International Relations with a focus on International Political Economy. 1 September 2021 5:42 PM
Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated Afternoon Driver presenter John Maytham speaks to Luke Daniel, journalist at Business insider. 1 September 2021 4:53 PM
View all Local
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Business
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival 1 September 2021 3:46 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Aviation industry
The Money Show
Comair
Kulula
Bruce Whitfield
Air travel
Glenn Orsmond
kulula.com
Lockdown
COVID-19
Comair business rescue

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.
Image: kulula on Facebook @iflykulula

How many airlines can South Africa actually sustain?

Comair resumed flights on Wednesday (1 September) after an almost 2-month suspension in response to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

RELATED: SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Glenn Orsmond, CEO of British Airways and Kulula operator Comair.

We restarted with the British Airways brand as well as the Kulula brand. We're flying the full route network that we did pre-Covid. It's our full schedule - about 100 flights a day, and we'll be slowly increasing capacity as we move closer towards the end of the year.

Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

Orsmond says that as the country's biggest airline for several years now, they just picked up again where they left off.

However, he notes that the South African market has dropped by a third since the pandemic which has forced all the airlines to right-size their business.

Our frequencies and our market share pre-Covid as well as post-Covid once we restarted operations, has been about 35/40%.

Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

It is a scaled-down business in terms of we've right-sized it in terms of the fixed cost base, because the South African flying market is just smaller than it was pre-Covid [when] there were about 15 million departing passengers a year... now the market is only going to be about 10 million passengers a year.

Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

He says bookings in the run-up to liftoff have been good.

We started our flights today and we're flying around 70% load factor, so we can expect that to grow probably close to 75% in the short-term...

Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

We're breaking even round about a 60% load factor, so at 70% we're okay and at 75% we're doing really well.

Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

From 1 September we have seen airfares restored to normal levels... so for now the airfares are where they should be...

Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

Right now the market is in balance but having six airlines fly Joburg-Cape Town probably is a few too many, so we'll just have to see how it plays out. The survivors are going to be the ones with the lowest costs, the best brands, the best customer service...

Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

Listen to Orsmond discuss the market and the changing travel patterns in South Africa:




1 September 2021 9:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Aviation industry
The Money Show
Comair
Kulula
Bruce Whitfield
Air travel
Glenn Orsmond
kulula.com
Lockdown
COVID-19
Comair business rescue

More from Business

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI

1 September 2021 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn

1 September 2021 7:15 PM

Only to peak too soon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape

1 September 2021 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

1 September 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist

1 September 2021 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans

1 September 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

31 August 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans must demand safe rail transport' - Dr Oscar van Heerden

1 September 2021 5:42 PM

John Maytham speak to Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of International Relations with a focus on International Political Economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated

1 September 2021 4:53 PM

Afternoon Driver presenter John Maytham speaks to Luke Daniel, journalist at Business insider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality in Digital Vibes saga, says SIU

1 September 2021 4:03 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the SIU briefing Parliament's Scopa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape

1 September 2021 1:29 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change

1 September 2021 12:33 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observatory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist

1 September 2021 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues

1 September 2021 11:01 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean'

1 September 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant

1 September 2021 7:53 AM

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated

1 September 2021 4:53 PM

Afternoon Driver presenter John Maytham speaks to Luke Daniel, journalist at Business insider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre

1 September 2021 3:46 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

1 September 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans

1 September 2021 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day'

31 August 2021 4:45 PM

John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better'

31 August 2021 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained

31 August 2021 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak'

31 August 2021 11:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

Business Politics Opinion

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

EWN Highlights

It's official: the Western Cape has exited its COVID-19 third wave peak

1 September 2021 8:02 PM

After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

1 September 2021 5:25 PM

Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

1 September 2021 5:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA