Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO
How many airlines can South Africa actually sustain?
Comair resumed flights on Wednesday (1 September) after an almost 2-month suspension in response to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Happy to be back in the skies! What’s your next destination? #kulula #OldFavs #BringBackTourism pic.twitter.com/jbowB09ncg— kulula (@kulula) September 1, 2021
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Glenn Orsmond, CEO of British Airways and Kulula operator Comair.
We restarted with the British Airways brand as well as the Kulula brand. We're flying the full route network that we did pre-Covid. It's our full schedule - about 100 flights a day, and we'll be slowly increasing capacity as we move closer towards the end of the year.Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair
Orsmond says that as the country's biggest airline for several years now, they just picked up again where they left off.
However, he notes that the South African market has dropped by a third since the pandemic which has forced all the airlines to right-size their business.
Our frequencies and our market share pre-Covid as well as post-Covid once we restarted operations, has been about 35/40%.Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair
It is a scaled-down business in terms of we've right-sized it in terms of the fixed cost base, because the South African flying market is just smaller than it was pre-Covid [when] there were about 15 million departing passengers a year... now the market is only going to be about 10 million passengers a year.Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair
He says bookings in the run-up to liftoff have been good.
We’ve heard you! #kululafans will once again have the option to book flights between Jo’burg and East London on a Saturday or Sunday, effective 4th September 2021. See you onboard! https://t.co/LEDS1S3KtA. pic.twitter.com/MEZ0I6RULM— kulula (@kulula) August 31, 2021
We started our flights today and we're flying around 70% load factor, so we can expect that to grow probably close to 75% in the short-term...Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair
We're breaking even round about a 60% load factor, so at 70% we're okay and at 75% we're doing really well.Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair
From 1 September we have seen airfares restored to normal levels... so for now the airfares are where they should be...Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair
Right now the market is in balance but having six airlines fly Joburg-Cape Town probably is a few too many, so we'll just have to see how it plays out. The survivors are going to be the ones with the lowest costs, the best brands, the best customer service...Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair
Listen to Orsmond discuss the market and the changing travel patterns in South Africa:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/iflykulula/photos/10158671530203495
