Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

How many airlines can South Africa actually sustain?

Comair resumed flights on Wednesday (1 September) after an almost 2-month suspension in response to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Glenn Orsmond, CEO of British Airways and Kulula operator Comair.

We restarted with the British Airways brand as well as the Kulula brand. We're flying the full route network that we did pre-Covid. It's our full schedule - about 100 flights a day, and we'll be slowly increasing capacity as we move closer towards the end of the year. Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

Orsmond says that as the country's biggest airline for several years now, they just picked up again where they left off.

However, he notes that the South African market has dropped by a third since the pandemic which has forced all the airlines to right-size their business.

Our frequencies and our market share pre-Covid as well as post-Covid once we restarted operations, has been about 35/40%. Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

It is a scaled-down business in terms of we've right-sized it in terms of the fixed cost base, because the South African flying market is just smaller than it was pre-Covid [when] there were about 15 million departing passengers a year... now the market is only going to be about 10 million passengers a year. Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

He says bookings in the run-up to liftoff have been good.

We started our flights today and we're flying around 70% load factor, so we can expect that to grow probably close to 75% in the short-term... Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

We're breaking even round about a 60% load factor, so at 70% we're okay and at 75% we're doing really well. Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

From 1 September we have seen airfares restored to normal levels... so for now the airfares are where they should be... Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

Right now the market is in balance but having six airlines fly Joburg-Cape Town probably is a few too many, so we'll just have to see how it plays out. The survivors are going to be the ones with the lowest costs, the best brands, the best customer service... Glenn Orsmond, CEO - Comair

