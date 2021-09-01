Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products
The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) is lobbying for excise relief for the industry.
On Tuesday, it made a presentation to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on its opposition to above-inflation increases in excise taxes.
Basa says its submission focused on the negative impact of the increases on an industry which has already been devastated by the Covid-19 lockdown and four alcohol bans.
"In order to ensure the long term survival of the beer industry, which supports over 450 000 livelihoods, Basa is calling on government to consider either maintaining the current excise duty rate or a below inflationary increase in next year’s Budget speech."
"The over 200 craft breweries have been particularly hard hit by the bans, with 30% being forced to shut their doors permanently."
BASA also made the case for products with low alcohol by volume (ABV), like beer, not being taxed the same as other alcohol products with higher ABV.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Charles de Wet, Executive Consultant Tax Executive in ENSAfrica's tax department.
De Wet concurs that it is a reasonable request in view of the circumstances, but says this is still "a very difficult" debate.
It's a very difficult debate though, in the sense that we've seen excise rates increase at a rate substantially high and this year, in fact, double inflation over the last five years so it's had a significant impact on prices... At the same time we've had the lockdown and the big impact on the industry generally that has probably resulted in a big increase in the illicit trade.Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
De Wet describes Basa's approach as an interesting one as it pushes specifically for excise relief where low-alcohol products are being put into the market place.
The difficulty is that the way the excise rates are published are based on the absolute alcohol level. Obviously there's a big difference between the average beer rate at 2.8% to 6% versus the spirit level of between 30% and 40%.Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
I think it depends what you are comparing, so this is looking at it through a slightly different lens and acknowledging that excise is to encourage people not to buy the product, but at the same time it mustn't be at such a high level that nobody buys it at all because then we don't collect taxes and then they're buying it in the illicit trade...Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
Listen to the interview with de Wet below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54104302_brown-ice-cold-beer-bottles-with-water-drops-and-old-opener.html
