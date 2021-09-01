Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated





Ireland and France now all allow South Africans entry provided that you're fully vaccinated

South Africans are still banned from travelling to the UK

Most South American countries are open to South African travelers

Ireland and the United Arab Emirates are the latest countries to begin processing tourist visas for South Africans.

Those two countries join France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Spain in welcoming South Africans to its shores, provided that you’re fully vaccinated.

Most African countries are already allowing South Africans entry with a negative PCR test.

South Africa however remains on the UK's red list of countries, banning us from traveling there.

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, those are the few that do allow in vaccinated South Africans. Mexico for example will allow you in even if you're not vaccinated. Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider

Generally we're seeing good progress from Europe. Ireland being the latest example of opening up, and vaccinated South Africans being able to avoid quarantine on arrival. Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider

Most countries are saying that if you're under eighteen, you're treated as a full vaccinated traveler. Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider

