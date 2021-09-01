'South Africans must demand safe rail transport' - Dr Oscar van Heerden





South Africa's rail passenger rail network has been plagued by vandalism and theft for several decades

Thousands of commuters are inconvenienced on a daily basis by the poor management of rail transport

Millions of South Africans depend on rail as it's the cheapest mode of transport

South Africa's passenger rail network is a vital mode of transport for millions of South Africans on a daily basis, but it's also the most unreliable.

Cape Town central line has been inaccessible for the longest time, yet government seems to be doing very little to get it back on track.

Political analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden penned an article on the Daily Maverick website saying South Africans must continue to demand safe and reliable rail transport.

Cable theft incidents across the rail network over a 24-hour period pic.twitter.com/c3EhZGHniV — Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) August 17, 2021

To see some of the stations, Bonteheuwel, Netreg completely destroyed. It is going to take some time to get it back to its former glory. And even that former glory was a half baked situation. Dr Oscar van Heerden - Political Analyst

If they can start with giving us at least a plan, to say this is what we want to do with the stations to get it back on track, this is what we're doing to protect our cables. It seems as if we're not learning from our mistakes. Dr Oscar van Heerden - Political Analyst

If it is that over ground cables are what is attracting cable theft, do we have a plan over the next ten, fifteen, twenty years to actually make sure we put those cables underground? Dr Oscar van Heerden - Political Analyst

As government we owe it to commuters to fix this important rail agency. We are well on our work in doing so. I was with PRASA in Cape Town in the Northern Line last week, progress is being made. More work is currently ongoing on the Central Line. https://t.co/eMnobQzZRU pic.twitter.com/9X3lkkALOI — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 10, 2021

We have to be active citizens. We have to whistle blow if we see people are doing wrong, and we have to take an active stand against those that are bring the good name of communities down. Dr Oscar van Heerden - Political Analyst

