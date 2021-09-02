Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
ANC drowning in debt, 'seems like a party that wants to self-destruct' - analyst

2 September 2021 7:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the debt facing the ruling party.

A tax bill of R100m, outstanding provident fund contributions of R71m, and two months of unpaid staff salaries reports the Financial Mail and Business Day.

Is the ANC imploding?

This is a party that was essentially ready to govern while still in exile being given the support it should have been given and received by different players in the international system and funding...to be the government in exile.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

So where we are now is very disturbing and makes us ask how serious were you in putting those mechanisms and capabilities in place. What has happened to the party and the ethos of the party since it came into power?

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

When you have bungles like not paying your IEC registration and not paying your staff, or even looking at the latest article coming out of Business Day that says that is saying the ANC is R200 million in debt and hasn't been paying their SARS contributions and unemployment insurance fund.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

All of this tells me this is a party that slowly wants to self-destruct.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue



