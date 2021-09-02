Insects increasingly crash into buildings, blinded by bright city lights





Nocturnal animals that travel at night use celestial light to navigate

Bright city lights of buildings interfere with insect navigation and they crash into buildings and die

This has a major impact on food chains and ecosystems on the planet

Copyright: robb1037 / 123rf

A new study in the United Kingdom has added to research that streetlights may be contributing to a ‘worrying’ decline in insect populations in developed areas. In this research from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, it has been found that modern LED lights may do more harm than traditional sodium bulbs.

They argue that this light pollution may deter nocturnal moths from laying their eggs and put insects at risk of being noticed and then eaten by predators. which has a knock-on effect on the food chain for birds and other wildlife

This adds to scientists worldwide being increasingly concerned about what is believed to be a dramatic decline in insect numbers as a result of climate change and other factors.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive Field Guide to Insects of South Africa.

All life on earth falls under natural cycles of light and dark and most animals sleep at night. Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology - UCT

Our whole daily, monthly, and even yearly patterns are timed with the intensity of light. Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology - UCT

Human and all other life forms' sleep patterns are regulated by melatonin he explains, which is produced at night.

Life cycle processes such as the hatching of eggs, and the germination of seeds are determined by day length, he explains.

So the big problem with light pollution is that it affects the production of melatonin, the hormone with exactly the same structure in all forms of life - insects have the same melatonin as we have. Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology - UCT

Light at night effectively blocks melatonin production and it is most serious for animals that move around at night, for example, birds migrate at night because it is much cooler and there is less predation. Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology - UCT

They use celestial lights for navigation and they are not only distracted by bright lights on buildings but they also crash into them. They get absolutely blinded. Professor Mike Picker, Emeritus Prof of Biology - UCT